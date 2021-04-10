Team News: West Ham United vs. Leicester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between West Ham United and Leicester City.

A crucial top-four showdown will take place at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as West Ham United welcome Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Hammers, who have the second-best home record in this season’s top-flight, face the third-placed Foxes, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

© Reuters

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Declan Rice (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Darren Randolph (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee)

Doubtful: Michail Antonio (hamstring)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Noble, Soucek; Fornals, Lingard, Masuaku; Bowen

LEICESTER CITY

Out: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee)

Doubtful: Cengiz Under (thigh), Wes Morgan (back), Caglar Soyuncu (coronavirus)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

Video prediction

Watch the Sports Mole Football Shorts prediction for this game below: