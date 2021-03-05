Team Secret’s Zay Abonds realizes the Dota 2 game, after which he realized playing with 3 account buyers

Dota 2: Zai abandons of Team Secret after ranking the Dota 2 game after realizing that he is playing with 3 account buyers. When it comes to the buyers account in Dota 2, the pros still don’t like it. Recently, Zai from Team Secret realized that he was playing with 3 account buyers. This led to him abandoning the game soon after finding out.

There are many account buyers in the Dota 2 community, and both casual players are being sued as well. Many times, people only continue to play cordially. However, Dota 2 is a team game, and if you are not up to the mark, account buyers become an obligation to the team. This can cause a lot of frustration and anger in the game.

While the community itself may be toxic at times, in the upper MMR bracket, players only skip matches when they realize they are playing with account buyers. This can save them a lot of time, energy, trouble and it will also prevent them from being triggered.

Recently, a similar incident has occurred with Team Secret’s offline / support player, Ludwig “Zee” Walehalberg. Below, you can watch the YouTube video as well as read what happened and why he chose to skip a game he was playing.

Jay leaves the game after learning that he is playing with account buyers

In a recent video, which is circling on YouTube, Zee Offlane is portraying the protagonist Urs Warrior in the role. After collecting Bounty Rance at the beginning of the game, one of his companions who is playing Veda Spirit tells him that one of his companions, who was playing Tiny, is an account buyer. Zai immediately says that this happens to him.

Then, he decides that he wants to leave the game. But, before he leaves, he goes and dies at the enemy tower, ensuring that the game will not run.

In the comments section, a person explains how this is MMR boosting in higher brackets. Probably Zai already knew that they would lose the game because the Prophet of Tiny and Nature is an actor who wanted to promote his ‘client’ by losing the game for this purpose, increasing the rival’s MMR.

