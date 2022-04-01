Teams, Pots, Groups: Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw Explained | Qatar 2022 News

Twenty-nine participants, including the hosts, have been confirmed, while the remaining three will be finalized by June this year.
The final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place in Doha on Friday.
The 32-team football competition begins in Qatar on 21 November, with the final on 18 December.
Which teams have already qualified for the World Cup?
- Argentina
- Belgium
- Brazil
- cameroon
- Canada
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- England
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Iran
- Japan
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Queue
- Saudi Arab
- Senegal
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- America
How to do seeding and potting?
