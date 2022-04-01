Teams, Pots, Groups: Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw Explained | Qatar 2022 News

Twenty-nine participants, including the hosts, have been confirmed, while the remaining three will be finalized by June this year.

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place in Doha on Friday.

The 32-team football competition begins in Qatar on 21 November, with the final on 18 December.

Which teams have already qualified for the World Cup?

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

cameroon

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Queue

Saudi Arab

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

Uruguay

America

How to do seeding and potting?