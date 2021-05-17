Tears Of Love in The Night Of Pain – Kairav’s muma (23)

Hey guys here is next episode.
Recap
Naira is sleeping peacefully. Someone throws a stone which hits her on her forehead. She gets up and finds no one there. When she is about to lie down another stone hits her. She gets angry. Naira gets up and wears the boxing gloves and gets out. She sees someone’s shadow and is shocked. She is about to punch that person
Kartik: Naira..its me..
Naira: Kartik tum?
He puts his hands around her waist and takes her away to a corner and makes her stand against the wall
Kartik: Haan mein ..
Naira: What are you doing here?
Kartik: Mars jaaneka raasta doondke aaya hoon
Naira: Huh?
Kartik: I obviously came to see you what else
Naira: And bache? You left them alone there?
Kartik: Nahi actually Kairav is here in the car
Before Kartik could finish the words Naira runs to the car and tugs the door which doesn’t open.She turns to Kartik who opens the door with the remote key. Naira opens the door and takes Kairav in her arms. She realises something and grows concerned. Carrying Kairav she runs to Kartik
Naira: Kartik..he is having fever
Kartik: Thats why I brought him here. You know na he wont have medicines without you
Naira: How did he get fever?
Flashback
Kartik is in the garden with Akshu. He hears laughter sound and walks towards it to find Vansh Krish and Kairav playing with water
Kartik: Bachon..what are you doing? You will get cold
Kartik snatches the tubes from them and sends them inside to get dry.
Its night time when Kartik comes to Kaira’s room. He finds Kairav with a blanket wrapped around him
Kartik: Kairav what happened..
He touches Kairav and realises that he has high fever
Reality
Kartik: He wouldn’t eat medicines without you and I was unable to do anything
Naira: Ab yahan kaise manage karenge?
Rohan comes there
Rohan: What am I for? Ill tell Maudi that he is my friend and his son is ill on the way of his trip and he wants to stay here
Without waiting for their reply Rohan rushes to Maudi. Kartik gets Kairav and he follows Rohan while Naira gets to the coach pretending nothing has happened
Few minutes later
Naira gets inside and pretends to get shocked at Kartik and Kairav
Naira: Maudi who are they?
Maudi: Rohan’s friend..bechara bacha is having high fever
Naira: Acha ..
Kartik: Hello Im Kartik
He extends his hands to her. Naira extends hers too
Naira: Ji Mein Sirat..Sirat Mary Kom Shikawat
As they are talking Kairav slowly gets up rubbing his eyes. He sees Naira and is overjoyed
Kairav: Muma..
He hugs her
Naira: Mein tari muma naa hoon..mein Sirat hoon Sirat…
She winks at him without getting caught by Maudi
Kairav looks around and realises where he is
Kairav: Hello Sirat..Im Kairav
Kartik: Sorry for disturbing..we will leave in few minutes..
Maudi: Nah..nah..beta..bacha is having high fever you can stay till he gets alright and then go
Kartik: Ji..but ..
Naira: Kartik ji..Maudi is right
Kartik is shocked at hearing ji from her but hides his shock
Maudi: Chori..you have to take care of them till they are here
Naira nods
Naira: Kairav..what will you eat ?
Kairav: I dont want anything
Naira: Nah..nah..Kairav you cannot stay empty stomach while having fever
She picks him on a piggy back and takes him to the kitchen. Kartik leaves with Rohan
Kartik: Rohan..I have asked the detective to find out about Ranveer
Rohan: Thats great sir..
They bump into Mukesh
Mukesh: What were you doing in that house?
Rohan: Its none of your business
Mukesh: Answer me
Kartik is about to retaliate when Naira sees them from a distance
Naira: Oii Dushman..Kartik ji..you need not answer him..je log maare mehman hai..tare sawalon ka jawab dena inka kaam nahi ..
With her answer Mukesh leaves from there with a frown
Rohan: Kartik ji..if Ranveer was healthy he will never stay away from Sirat
Kartik: Maybe he is held captive somewhere
Rohan: Thats possible
They discuss the issue and the scene freezes
Goenka Villa
Swarna is handling Akshu when Rhea comes there
Rhea: Where are Kartik and Kairav?
Swarna: They have gone to the doctor
Manish comes there
Manish: Swarna has the nurse come? S..Naira is left alone there
Rhea: Ill go uncle
Gayu: No need Im her sister Ill go
Gayu leaves a fuming Rhea there and rushes to Kaira room
Rhea in mind: Whenever I plan to impress Kartik she comes in the middle..all my fate
Gayu goes to Sirat
Gayu: Sirat..I know you are not Naira but that doesn’t mean you are not my sister..I really have a bad feeling about that Rhea..hope she doesn’t create any problem
The scene shifts to Jaisalmer
Naira is taking care of Kairav while Kartik leaves to Ranveer’s house with Rohan
Kartik: The house is locked..lets enquire around
Kartik: Ji..do you know where Ranveer is?
Neighbor lady: Who are you?
Kartik: Im his friend..
Lady: He is not here since long
Kartik: Ok..of he comes please ask him to contact Rohan
Saying this Kartik and Rohan leave from there
Rohan: That confirms our doubt
Kartik: Exactly..we have to search for him..as for now he is the only one who can lead us to the mastermind
The episode freezes with their confused faces