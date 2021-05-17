Tears Of Love in The Night Of Pain – Kairav’s muma (23)

Hey guys here is next episode.

Recap

Naira is sleeping peacefully. Someone throws a stone which hits her on her forehead. She gets up and finds no one there. When she is about to lie down another stone hits her. She gets angry. Naira gets up and wears the boxing gloves and gets out. She sees someone’s shadow and is shocked. She is about to punch that person

Kartik: Naira..its me..

Naira: Kartik tum?

He puts his hands around her waist and takes her away to a corner and makes her stand against the wall

Kartik: Haan mein ..

Naira: What are you doing here?

Kartik: Mars jaaneka raasta doondke aaya hoon

Naira: Huh?

Kartik: I obviously came to see you what else

Naira: And bache? You left them alone there?

Kartik: Nahi actually Kairav is here in the car

Before Kartik could finish the words Naira runs to the car and tugs the door which doesn’t open .She turns to Kartik who opens the door with the remote key. Naira opens the door and takes Kairav in her arms. She realises something and grows concerned. Carrying Kairav she runs to Kartik

Naira: Kartik..he is having fever

Kartik: Thats why I brought him here. You know na he wont have medicines without you

Naira: How did he get fever?

Flashback

Kartik is in the garden with Akshu. He hears laughter sound and walks towards it to find Vansh Krish and Kairav playing with water

Kartik: Bachon..what are you doing? You will get cold

Kartik snatches the tubes from them and sends them inside to get dry.

Its night time when Kartik comes to Kaira’s room. He finds Kairav with a blanket wrapped around him

Kartik: Kairav what happened..

He touches Kairav and realises that he has high fever

Reality

Kartik: He wouldn’t eat medicines without you and I was unable to do anything

Naira: Ab yahan kaise manage karenge?

Rohan comes there

Rohan: What am I for? Ill tell Maudi that he is my friend and his son is ill on the way of his trip and he wants to stay here

Without waiting for their reply Rohan rushes to Maudi. Kartik gets Kairav and he follows Rohan while Naira gets to the coach pretending nothing has happened

Few minutes later

Naira gets inside and pretends to get shocked at Kartik and Kairav

Naira: Maudi who are they?

Maudi: Rohan’s friend..bechara bacha is having high fever

Naira: Acha ..

Kartik: Hello Im Kartik

He extends his hands to her. Naira extends hers too

Naira: Ji Mein Sirat..Sirat Mary Kom Shikawat

As they are talking Kairav slowly gets up rubbing his eyes. He sees Naira and is overjoyed

Kairav: Muma..

He hugs her

Naira: Mein tari muma naa hoon..mein Sirat hoon Sirat…

She winks at him without getting caught by Maudi

Kairav looks around and realises where he is

Kairav: Hello Sirat..Im Kairav

Kartik: Sorry for disturbing..we will leave in few minutes..

Maudi: Nah..nah..beta..bacha is having high fever you can stay till he gets alright and then go

Kartik: Ji..but ..

Naira: Kartik ji..Maudi is right

Kartik is shocked at hearing ji from her but hides his shock

Maudi: Chori..you have to take care of them till they are here

Naira nods

Naira: Kairav..what will you eat ?

Kairav: I dont want anything

Naira: Nah..nah..Kairav you cannot stay empty stomach while having fever

She picks him on a piggy back and takes him to the kitchen. Kartik leaves with Rohan

Kartik: Rohan..I have asked the detective to find out about Ranveer

Rohan: Thats great sir..

They bump into Mukesh

Mukesh: What were you doing in that house?

Rohan: Its none of your business

Mukesh: Answer me

Kartik is about to retaliate when Naira sees them from a distance

Naira: Oii Dushman..Kartik ji..you need not answer him..je log maare mehman hai..tare sawalon ka jawab dena inka kaam nahi ..

With her answer Mukesh leaves from there with a frown

Rohan: Kartik ji..if Ranveer was healthy he will never stay away from Sirat

Kartik: Maybe he is held captive somewhere

Rohan: Thats possible

They discuss the issue and the scene freezes

Goenka Villa

Swarna is handling Akshu when Rhea comes there

Rhea: Where are Kartik and Kairav?

Swarna: They have gone to the doctor

Manish comes there

Manish: Swarna has the nurse come? S..Naira is left alone there

Rhea: Ill go uncle

Gayu: No need Im her sister Ill go

Gayu leaves a fuming Rhea there and rushes to Kaira room

Rhea in mind: Whenever I plan to impress Kartik she comes in the middle..all my fate

Gayu goes to Sirat

Gayu: Sirat..I know you are not Naira but that doesn’t mean you are not my sister..I really have a bad feeling about that Rhea..hope she doesn’t create any problem

The scene shifts to Jaisalmer

Naira is taking care of Kairav while Kartik leaves to Ranveer’s house with Rohan

Kartik: The house is locked..lets enquire around

Kartik: Ji..do you know where Ranveer is?

Neighbor lady: Who are you?

Kartik: Im his friend..

Lady: He is not here since long

Kartik: Ok..of he comes please ask him to contact Rohan

Saying this Kartik and Rohan leave from there

Rohan: That confirms our doubt

Kartik: Exactly..we have to search for him..as for now he is the only one who can lead us to the mastermind

The episode freezes with their confused faces