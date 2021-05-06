Tears of Love in The Night Of Pain- Where is Ranveer? (22)

Hey guys here is next
Recap: Sirat is in Coma . She is placed in Goenka Villa under Naira’s name. Naira on the other hand is in Jaisalmer under Sirat’s name to take care of her Maudi and to find the people who attempted to kill her.
Sirat’s home
Naira is practising boxing with her coach’s help. She is struggling to cope up with the rigorous practice. Rohan comes to her
Rohan: Sirat..can I have a small talk with you
Naira takes a break from her practice and goes to Rohan
Naira: Budhu ram Sirat tumhari dost hai permission usse nahi coach se maang na hai
Rohan: Sorry Sirat..woh I have an information about what she was doing when that accident happened (in a low tone)
Naira: What was she doing?
Rohan: Sirat went to get married to Ranveer
Naira: Ranveer was her boyfriend right
Rohan: Haan…he is also missing from the day of her accident. We thought that he was out of place as usual for his business and then we totally forgot him in our struggle
Naira: So something has happened to Ranveer too. I strongly doubt Mukesh in harming Sirat
Coach comes there
Coach: Even I doubt him.
Naira: Sir we have to search for Ranveer too. With current information him being out of town is not possible, if he is safe he would have definitely reached out to Sirat , his absence is creating a doubt
Rohan: What do we do now?
Naira:Ill ask Kartik to hire a detective to search for Ranveer. And Rohan you said that they planned to get married in the temple but you found her in her boxing outfit after accident..what actually happened that day is a big question mark
Coach: We will get our answers soon. I’ll continue keeping an eye on Mukesh
Naira: Ill inform Kartik and come
Rohan: Ill handle Maudi till then
Naira takes her phone and goes away. She calls Kartik
Meanwhile Kartik is sitting in the living room. Rhea comes to him
Rhea: Hey Kartik..it must be difficult for you right..taking care of kids, taking care of Naira . You can share anything with me..as a friend
Kartik’s phone rings. He doesn’t pay any attention to Rhea , picks his phone and rushes to the garden
Kartik: Haan Naira
Naira: Kartik listen to me carefully
She narrates everything to him
Kartik: Matlab..she planned to get married that day but before that she was attacked..Ranveer is missing too which creates a suspicion on his safety
Naira: Correct
Kartik: What do I do now? Where to search for him?
Naira: No idea mendak..that day Rohan found Sirat on the streets..maybe someone found Ranveer and he is there somewhere..or..no..no..nothing of that should have happened
Kartik: It will not have happened Naira. Ill start my work on mission Ranveer now
Naira: Mendak how are the kids? Is Kairav studying well his exams
Kartik: Naira dont stress about all that.
Naira: Only my body is here..my mind is always around you people
Kartik: Dont worry everyone is doing well
Naira: By the way has Rhea arrived?
Kartik: Yes she has
Naira: How is she?
Kartik: She is fine
Naira: Oh..how is she looking?
Kartik: Like a human obviously..why?
Naira: Kuch nahi
Kartik now realises why
Kartik: Acha ji..possessive..dont worry sherni Kartik Goenka will never be wooed by any other girl
Naira: Let any girl dare to try to woo you
Kartik: Kya karogi?
Naira: Soup banake pi loongi
Kartik laughs
Naira: Take care suddenly
Kartik: You take care ..you are living amidst danger
Naira : Haan
Naira cuts the call and walks home. She runs into Mukesh
Mukesh: Hey ladki ..
Naira: Mara naam Sirat hai..Sirat Mary Kom Shikawat…
Mukesh: Acha… itne dinon maute ke darvaze tak jaakar aayi hai phir bhi attitude nahi gaya na tera
Naira: Janam ka naata hai..itni aasani se nahi jaayega..maari punch se naa sarpanch bhi dare hai
Saying this Naira storms into the house. The scene freezes
Goenka Villa
Rhea goes to Akshu who is crying. She lifts her in her arms
Rhea: My sweet baby..cute baby
She takes Akshu inside the room
Rhea: Keep crying like this..Ill handle you and impress your dad..bechari mom of yours is losing everything and lying like a corpse
Suddenly Gayu comes in
Gayu: What are you doing with Akshu?
Rhea: She was crying so..
Gayu: She was crying for milk..I went to get it and when I returned she is missing..Rhea guest ho na..toh guest banke raho
Gayu gets Askshu and walks away. Rhea has a devilish stare as she walks out. Kartik sees Akshu with Gayu and goes to her
Kartik: Akshu…my princess…lao Gayu Ill give her milk and put her to sleep
Kartik gets Akshu in his hands and takes her with him. They get seated in the garden
Kartik: Akshu… sorry bacha papa did not spend time with you since morning..you know something muma is missing us a lot..even you are missing muma right… bas jaldi se Ranveer miljaye aur Sirat bhi teek hojay..phir muma waapis aayegi
Just then Naksh calls Kartik
Kartik: Naksh ..
Naksh: Kartik I have detailed everything to the detective..he said he will start to work from today itself
Kartik: Great.
Naksh: And Naira is fine na?
Kartik: Haan Naksh she is fine..she is fighting hard literally with boxing along with other struggles..I feel bad that Im not able to support her with everything..
Naksh: Its you who is handling the kids so well..thats a great help
Kartik nods and smiles. He decides something and The scene freezes
Next Morning Sirat’s house
Naira is sleeping peacefully. Someone throws a stone which hits her on her forehead. She gets up and finds no one there. When she is about to lie down another stone hits her. She gets angry. Naira gets up and wears the boxing gloves and gets out. She sees someone and is shocked
Precap: Who shocked her?