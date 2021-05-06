Tears of Love in The Night Of Pain- Where is Ranveer? (22)

Hey guys here is next

Recap: Sirat is in Coma . She is placed in Goenka Villa under Naira’s name. Naira on the other hand is in Jaisalmer under Sirat’s name to take care of her Maudi and to find the people who attempted to kill her.

Sirat’s home

Naira is practising boxing with her coach’s help. She is struggling to cope up with the rigorous practice. Rohan comes to her

Rohan: Sirat..can I have a small talk with you

Naira takes a break from her practice and goes to Rohan

Naira: Budhu ram Sirat tumhari dost hai permission usse nahi coach se maang na hai

Rohan: Sorry Sirat..woh I have an information about what she was doing when that accident happened (in a low tone)

Naira: What was she doing?

Rohan: Sirat went to get married to Ranveer

Naira: Ranveer was her boyfriend right

Rohan: Haan…he is also missing from the day of her accident. We thought that he was out of place as usual for his business and then we totally forgot him in our struggle

Naira: So something has happened to Ranveer too. I strongly doubt Mukesh in harming Sirat

Coach comes there

Coach: Even I doubt him.

Naira: Sir we have to search for Ranveer too. With current information him being out of town is not possible, if he is safe he would have definitely reached out to Sirat , his absence is creating a doubt

Rohan: What do we do now?

Naira:Ill ask Kartik to hire a detective to search for Ranveer. And Rohan you said that they planned to get married in the temple but you found her in her boxing outfit after accident..what actually happened that day is a big question mark

Coach: We will get our answers soon. I’ll continue keeping an eye on Mukesh

Naira: Ill inform Kartik and come

Rohan: Ill handle Maudi till then

Naira takes her phone and goes away. She calls Kartik

Meanwhile Kartik is sitting in the living room. Rhea comes to him

Rhea: Hey Kartik..it must be difficult for you right..taking care of kids, taking care of Naira . You can share anything with me..as a friend

Kartik’s phone rings. He doesn’t pay any attention to Rhea , picks his phone and rushes to the garden

Kartik: Haan Naira

Naira: Kartik listen to me carefully

She narrates everything to him

Kartik: Matlab..she planned to get married that day but before that she was attacked..Ranveer is missing too which creates a suspicion on his safety

Naira: Correct

Kartik: What do I do now? Where to search for him?

Naira: No idea mendak..that day Rohan found Sirat on the streets..maybe someone found Ranveer and he is there somewhere..or..no..no..nothing of that should have happened

Kartik: It will not have happened Naira. Ill start my work on mission Ranveer now

Naira: Mendak how are the kids? Is Kairav studying well his exams

Kartik: Naira dont stress about all that.

Naira: Only my body is here..my mind is always around you people

Kartik: Dont worry everyone is doing well

Naira: By the way has Rhea arrived?

Kartik: Yes she has

Naira: How is she?

Kartik: She is fine

Naira: Oh..how is she looking?

Kartik: Like a human obviously..why?

Naira: Kuch nahi

Kartik now realises why

Kartik: Acha ji..possessive..dont worry sherni Kartik Goenka will never be wooed by any other girl

Naira: Let any girl dare to try to woo you

Kartik: Kya karogi?

Naira: Soup banake pi loongi

Kartik laughs

Naira: Take care suddenly

Kartik: You take care ..you are living amidst danger

Naira : Haan

Naira cuts the call and walks home. She runs into Mukesh

Mukesh: Hey ladki ..

Naira: Mara naam Sirat hai..Sirat Mary Kom Shikawat…

Mukesh: Acha… itne dinon maute ke darvaze tak jaakar aayi hai phir bhi attitude nahi gaya na tera

Naira: Janam ka naata hai..itni aasani se nahi jaayega..maari punch se naa sarpanch bhi dare hai

Saying this Naira storms into the house. The scene freezes

Goenka Villa

Rhea goes to Akshu who is crying. She lifts her in her arms

Rhea: My sweet baby..cute baby

She takes Akshu inside the room

Rhea: Keep crying like this..Ill handle you and impress your dad..bechari mom of yours is losing everything and lying like a corpse

Suddenly Gayu comes in

Gayu: What are you doing with Akshu?

Rhea: She was crying so..

Gayu: She was crying for milk..I went to get it and when I returned she is missing..Rhea guest ho na..toh guest banke raho

Gayu gets Askshu and walks away. Rhea has a devilish stare as she walks out. Kartik sees Akshu with Gayu and goes to her

Kartik: Akshu…my princess…lao Gayu Ill give her milk and put her to sleep

Kartik gets Akshu in his hands and takes her with him. They get seated in the garden

Kartik: Akshu… sorry bacha papa did not spend time with you since morning..you know something muma is missing us a lot..even you are missing muma right… bas jaldi se Ranveer miljaye aur Sirat bhi teek hojay..phir muma waapis aayegi

Just then Naksh calls Kartik

Kartik: Naksh ..

Naksh: Kartik I have detailed everything to the detective..he said he will start to work from today itself

Kartik: Great.

Naksh: And Naira is fine na?

Kartik: Haan Naksh she is fine..she is fighting hard literally with boxing along with other struggles..I feel bad that Im not able to support her with everything..

Naksh: Its you who is handling the kids so well..thats a great help

Kartik nods and smiles. He decides something and The scene freezes

Next Morning Sirat’s house

Naira is sleeping peacefully. Someone throws a stone which hits her on her forehead. She gets up and finds no one there. When she is about to lie down another stone hits her. She gets angry. Naira gets up and wears the boxing gloves and gets out. She sees someone and is shocked

