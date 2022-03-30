Tears spilled as I remembered Shane Warne at the star-studded memorial

One of the greatest cricketers and sports personalities in history, Shane Warne was remembered by family, friends and thousands of fans at a public memorial held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night.

The legendary Australian legspinner passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 while vacationing in Thailand.

In an emotional speech, Warne’s father Keith said March 4 was “the darkest day in the lives of our family”.

“Looking to the future without Shane is unimaginable, but we are satisfied that Shane packed everyone in his 52 years as most do in two lives.

Keith said, “Your mother and I can’t imagine life without you. You were taken away too quickly, our hearts were broken.”

Thousands gathered at MCG to remember legendary cricketer Shane Warne. (source: Associated Press)

Warne’s children…