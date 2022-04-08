Tears, Tissues and Tune in on John Campbell’s Last Breakfast

John Campbell has left the Breakfast Building. Tara Ward got up early to see the veteran broadcaster say a generally generous goodbye.

“It’s a normal old day here,” John Campbell said at the start of this morning’s breakfast episode. “There’s nothing to see here,” agreed co-host Jenny-May Clarkson, but of course, they were just joking. It was a huge day for the breakfast audience, and not just because we were about to find out that we’ve been eating apples the wrong way all our lives. Of course, it was John Campbell’s last day.

Earlier this week, John announced he was skipping breakfast To take on a new role as TVNZ’s Chief Correspondent. After three years of dawn, his new role means Train Ride will no longer be live on Telly, and there will be no late entry…