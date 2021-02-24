ENTERTAINMENT

Teaser: Mafia Queen Gangubai Kathiawadi – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

On the occasion of Bollywood ace Dukka filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, he has given his fans a teaser of his much awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Feeling furious and feudal in the teaser, Alia Bhatt enters Mafia Queen Gangubai Kathiawadi in style. A lot of the buildup given at the beginning came true as Alia Bhatt seems supreme in the teaser.

Working with her favorite actor for Alia Bhatt was a dream come true and she played the most challenging role. Apparently, he has placed some weight for the character. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is charmed by his magical work one more time.

All in all, it is a perfect blend of art and artist. Other major assets are camera work and background score. The film will hit theaters on July 30.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });