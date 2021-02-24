Teaser: Mafia Queen Gangubai Kathiawadi – TheMiracleTech

On the occasion of Bollywood ace Dukka filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, he has given his fans a teaser of his much awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Feeling furious and feudal in the teaser, Alia Bhatt enters Mafia Queen Gangubai Kathiawadi in style. A lot of the buildup given at the beginning came true as Alia Bhatt seems supreme in the teaser.

Working with her favorite actor for Alia Bhatt was a dream come true and she played the most challenging role. Apparently, he has placed some weight for the character. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is charmed by his magical work one more time.

All in all, it is a perfect blend of art and artist. Other major assets are camera work and background score. The film will hit theaters on July 30.

