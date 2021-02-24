Teaser of Mumbai Saga: When violence ruled Bombay – TheMiracleTech

Bollywood actor John Abraham has picked up some interesting stories mostly based on true events and his next film is ‘Mumbai Saga’ and its teaser has been unveiled.

Essay on the role of Amartya Rao, John appears as a deadly gangster who is ruthless and has no fear. His crimes shake the city of Mumbai and to deal with such gangsters, Emaar Hashmi comes as a tough cop. He takes on Amartya Rao and then it is a deadly struggle.

Although the main plot is old, the gangster drama in Bollywood is hardly a failure. The teaser is impressive with good visuals that show how Bombay ruled Mumbai before the violence took place.

Sanjay Gupta is the director of ‘Mumbai Saga’ and Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead but she was given a miss in the teaser.

Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films, the film is releasing in theaters on March 19Th.

