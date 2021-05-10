ENTERTAINMENT

Teaser of Radhe’s fourth song ‘Zoom Zoom’ released, Disha-Salman seen in tremendous avatar

The fans of Bollywood film industry are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s film Radhey. Now only a few days are left for the film to be released. Radhe is set to release on the occasion of Eid. Everyone has liked the trailer of the film, now its songs are winning the hearts of the fans. The fourth song of the film is set to be released after ‘Seti Maar’ and ‘Dil Diyaan Main’ and ‘Radhe Ke Track’. The name of this song is ‘Zoom Zoom’. Salman released.

Salman Khan shared the teaser of the song and wrote ‘Radhe’s next song Kal… Jhoom Jhoom’. The teaser features Salman Khan and Disha Patani dancing to the beat. The teaser has been seen by over 8 lakh people so far. The same song is sung by Ash King and Salman’s best friend Yuliya Vantur. It is composed by Sajid Wajid and written by Kunal Verma

Recently, Salman Khan’s film Radhey was passed without any cut by the censor board. But now the makers have cut 21 scenes of the film. According to the information received, Salman Khan, the producer of the film Radhe Your Most Wanted, has made about 21 cuts from the film. Salman Khan and the producers are told that the film is a family entertainer and some scenes have been removed from it.

