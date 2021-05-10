LATEST

Tech and the city: How urban areas can attract the companies and workers that drive innovation – Financial Planning

Why are some places tech hubs rather than others? One reason is the magnetic pull of universities and their innovative research. In this Leaders talk, Juliet Weissman, the Chief Administrative Officer of New York City’s Cornell Tech campus, discusses how the university’s urban location, at a new Roosevelt Island location opened in 2017, brings together researchers, students, entrepreneurs, and larger companies to spark innovation.

Some questions to be answered:
How can cities and regions lure the tech industry and its highly-skilled, highly-paid workers?
How can we catalyze tech breakthroughs as business executives?
How can companies work best with universities for mutual benefit?
What’s the best way to partner with startups?
How can we attract a larger group of women and minorities into the tech pipeline — and retain them?

