Tech Baseball to Increase Capacity – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – In accordance with updated guidance from public health officials, Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that seating capacity at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium will be increased by 450 seats for the remainder of the regular season, beginning May 7-9 against Clemson.

“We’re excited and grateful that based on current trends with the spread of Covid-19, we are able to safely welcome more fans to Mac Nease Baseball Park beginning this weekend,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “We’re especially excited to expand our student section. Tech students have snapped up all of the tickets available to them for almost every home game this season and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome more of them for our upcoming games. With hundreds more of our great fans in the park, we will have an outstanding atmosphere for college baseball during the home stretch of the regular season at The Mac!”

The additional seats will be available to purchase in groups of two on a single-game basis at ramblinwreck.com/tickets. Previous Georgia Tech ticket holders will have exclusive access to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 5 at 1 p.m.. Additional seats will also be made available to Georgia Tech students.

The Yellow Jackets have seven remaining home games, including pivotal division matchups against Clemson (May 7-9) and North Carolina (May 20-22), as well as the season finale of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate versus Georgia (May 18).

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.   

