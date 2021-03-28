LATEST

Tech battles No. 2 Syracuse, falls 17-10 after second half drought – Virginia Tech Athletics

Louisville

The Virginia Tech Hokies held a 7-5 lead late within the first half on the Provider Dome, however the second-ranked Orange went on a 9-0 run on both facet of the intermission to take a commanding lead that they might not squander, profitable the competition 17-10.

The loss drops Virginia Tech to 3-6 (0-4 ACC) on the season forward of a return to Thompson Area on Saturday, April 3.

Syracuse, (6-0, 4-0), tied the sport simply earlier than the half at seven, and opened the second interval with seven straight objectives to open up the lead. The Orange have been led by Megan Carney who scored six occasions and Meaghan Tyrell who tallied 4 objectives within the sport.

For the Hokies, midfielders Emma Crooks and Paige Petty did many of the harm with Crooks. Scoring a primary half hat trick and ending with 4 objectives. Petty, added two objectives and had 4 draw controls within the sport.

Tech’s protection allowed 41 whole pictures, however goalie Angie Benson made 11 saves, her third sport with double digit saves of the season. Mary Clare McCarthy had three prompted turnovers, a season excessive.

Grace Nelson, Sarah Lubnow, Sara Goodwin and Caroline Allen every added objectives for the Hokies.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

•The Orange assisted on 12 of their 17 objectives. Tech had two assisted objectives.

•Floor balls have been even at 16.

•Tech was outdrawn 10-19.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 1-12 in opposition to Syracuse.

John Sung‘s file strikes to 43-33 at Virginia Tech and 143-78 in his profession as a head coach.

•Tech is 4-4 all-time on March 27 and 0-2 in convention play on that date.

NEXT TIME ON THE FIELD
•The Hokies will play host to the Louisville Cardinals at Thompson Area on Saturday April 3. First draw for that contest is ready for 12 p.m. and will be seen on ACC Community Further.

