Tech Buoys U.S. Stocks on Reopening Outlook: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — Technology shares led U.S. stocks higher on Tuesday as optimism that economic reopenings will boost growth outweighed concern about a pickup in virus cases in parts of Asia.

The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed the most among the three main equity benchmarks. Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. contributed the most to the advance. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in eight months after increasing its full-year guidance. Tesla Inc. fell amid a spate of negative headlines, including a collision of a vehicle on autopilot with a police car in Washington state.

Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer investors clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases.

“The fact we have the tech stocks rising and taking the lead suggests the market is taking the Fed for its word,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That inflation fear which was so dominant last week is starting to ease a bit.”

Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined amid volatility spurred by comments from Tesla’s Elon Musk. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.

The dollar fell toward a four-month low, while U.S. 10-year Treasuries were little changed. West Texas Intermediate crude fell for the first time in three sessions.

Here are some key events this week:

The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:45 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2216The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.4203The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.65%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounce

