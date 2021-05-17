TECH BYTE: Using Tech to Prepare for Severe Weather – WDEF News 12

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We’re in the middle of spring, and if you live in the South, that means you’ll more than likely have to deal with some strong storms, and maybe even severe weather.

It’s not too late to prepare.

– Advertisement –

Getting a weather radio is one of the best things you can do to get ready.

It’s your best form of communication – especially if you lose power.

“It will work whether it’s battery operated, or if your lights go out,” said Meteorologist Danielle Moss. “You don’t have to worry about having a power source.”

Moss says having a weather radio is especially important if you lose cell service too. You don’t want to take any chances if your signal is spotty.

“It’s going to send you a notification no matter what,” she said. “Anytime of the night, it’s very loud. It’ll wake you up out of your sleep. It’ll notify the whole household that you need to take cover, or what you need to do.”

They don’t just notify you about severe weather threats, but generic weather alerts, as well.

“We encourage people to keep them on,” Moss said. “A lot of people get annoyed by the noises, and get annoyed by the alerts, but that’s another reason why we help them set them up. Because if you have it selected to ‘any,’ you’re going to get notifications for any part of the state. We want to make sure that you are very concerned about your county, and where you live in your state.”

Moss says people who live on a county line should set their weather radio to ‘multiple’ locations. That way they can get alerts for both counties, not just one.

You can buy weather radios at large retail stores like Walmart, or online on Amazon.

The good news is they’re affordable, and fairly easy to install. They come with instructions if you don’t have a meteorologist around to do it for you.

Also, don’t forget to change out the batteries, so everything works properly.

“I suggest kind’ve the same amount of time as you do with your smoke detector,” Moss said. “That’s every [time change]. So that’s twice a year. That way you can make sure that those batteries are fresh. They’re not corroded, and that you are being very weather aware all throughout the year.”

Moss recommends turning on your phone’s weather alerts, as well. You can do it through the settings on your Android or iPhone.

You should be prepared for severe weather any time of the year, not just in the spring.

Moss says you should always have a plan in place for the whole family – whether you hunker down safely at home, or go to a storm shelter.