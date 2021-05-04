LATEST

Tech companies join calls for disclosure mandate to meet US emissions goals – Roll Call

Tech giants, including Salesforce.com, Apple and HP, are joining calls for uniform regulations requiring corporations to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, citing a need for consistent, comparable and reliable data.

President Joe Biden last month announced a U.S. target for halving emissions from 2005 levels by the end of this decade. More than 300 businesses working with Ceres, a sustainable investing nonprofit, wrote to the administration to back that target. Achieving such a reduction so quickly requires data that can be compared across industries, business sectors and geography, they said.

“Disclosure is an important tool in the fight against climate change,” said Arvin Ganesan, Apple’s global head of energy and environmental policy. “Measuring and mapping carbon emissions enables companies to understand their footprint, develop strategies to reduce emissions and, ultimately, achieve decarbonization.”

Ganesan’s statement, which Apple Vice President and former EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson posted in an April 13 tweet, marked the first time a major U.S. public company backed climate disclosure rules, according to sustainable investing advocate Ceres.

The Securities and Exchange Commission should require companies to disclose emissions, as audited by a third party, Ganesan said. He met with agency officials on April 15 and discussed climate reporting, according to an agency memo. Apple voluntarily reports emissions data.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top