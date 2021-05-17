LATEST

Tech companies that boomed in pandemic now dropping – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the technology industry “Tech companies that boomed in pandemic now dropping”

A technology-led selloff that started on Wall Street reverberated across the world as worries over inflation pushed investors to dump expensive stocks. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell as much as two percent while those on the S&P 500 declined one percent, signalling another day of losses for the underlying gauges.

Debate rages over whether the expected jump in price pressures will be enduring enough to force the Federal Reserve into tightening policy sooner than current guidance suggests. A measure of U.S. inflation expectations reached the highest level since 2006.

Among the biggest pandemic winners, tech stocks whose valuations often depend on earnings prospects far into the future are now at the centre of the inflation-fuelled selloff.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on technology such as:

  • OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis
  • 5G Capacity Potential – More Than 500 Gigabytes/Sub/Month
  • Review of Digital Onboarding Best Practices in Russia 2020 – Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit “Tech companies that boomed in pandemic now dropping”

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.




																														

											
											
										

										

																					

																					

												Related Items:
											

																																																																																																										

													Click to comment
												

												

				
	
	

		
Leave a Reply
 
Your email address will not be published.
 
 



 


 


	

	

																														

								

															

						

					

																			

			

							

																		

	
Most Popular





	

					

				
									

																									

								

									 97
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

				

				
			

					

				
									

																									

								

									 91
								

															

																	

								

					LATEST
					
Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley

				

				
			

					

				
									

																									

								

									 70
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?

				

				
			

					

				
									

						Avatar						Avatar													

								

									 55
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies

				

				
			

					

				
									

						Avatar						Avatar													

								

									 48
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap

				

				
			

					

				
									

						Telly Updates						Telly Updates													

								

									 44
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)

				

				
			

					

				
									

																									

								

									 41
								

															

																	

								

					LATEST
					
New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

				

				
			

					

				
									

						Avatar						Avatar													

								

									 40
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

				

				
			

					

				
									

						Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online						Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online													

								

									 40
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

				

				
			

					

				
									

																									

								

									 39
								

															

																	

								

					ENTERTAINMENT
					
Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

				

				
			

			


															

					



												

				

			

			

				

					

						

							

																	

																					
																				

											
The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!
										

										

											
    
																																																																																																																									
  • 
														
													
    • 
																							

										

									

																
Contact Us
General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:

Email: [email protected]
							

						

					

				

				
			

		

	





	
	To Top