Tech companies that boomed in pandemic now dropping – GlobeNewswire

A technology-led selloff that started on Wall Street reverberated across the world as worries over inflation pushed investors to dump expensive stocks. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell as much as two percent while those on the S&P 500 declined one percent, signalling another day of losses for the underlying gauges.

Debate rages over whether the expected jump in price pressures will be enduring enough to force the Federal Reserve into tightening policy sooner than current guidance suggests. A measure of U.S. inflation expectations reached the highest level since 2006.

Among the biggest pandemic winners, tech stocks whose valuations often depend on earnings prospects far into the future are now at the centre of the inflation-fuelled selloff.

