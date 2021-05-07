Tech company moving to Madison Square – grbj.com

MCPc, a Cleveland-based technology logistics and data security company, is moving to Madison Square.

Amplify GR announced the company will be a tenant at 1601 Madison Ave. SE, replacing a building that previously sat vacant for decades in the heart of Madison Square.

MCPc’s move to Madison Square, scheduled to take place in 2022, is expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to the local community. Rockford Construction began demolition in April and anticipates breaking ground for the new building in July.

“MCPc is a great addition to Madison Square’s business district, and we believe its presence will further mobilize the local economy,” said Danielle Williams, Amplify GR’s director of economic development. “When we were identifying potential partners, we brought forth several requirements for future tenants based on our continued conversations with members of the local neighborhood. It was an easy decision to select MCPc as the company’s values align seamlessly with our commitments to the Madison Square community.”

MCPc has a long track record of developing partnerships with local schools to provide recent graduates with apprenticeship opportunities within the data and technology field. The organization plans to partner with local schools to continue this practice and is committed to hiring 30% of its workforce from the neighborhood.

“The excitement around this project has been building for two years,” said Andy Shannon, president, MCPc Michigan. “The Madison Square community has been very supportive of us, and we can’t wait to follow through with our commitment to them.”

In addition to bringing job opportunities to the area, the redevelopment also will include the cleanup of land and groundwater impacted by years of pollution at the site. Once the site has been restored, the 60,000-square-foot building that will host MCPc will be built on the property.

“It’s wonderful to see established businesses like MCPc investing in the Madison Square community,” said Senita Lenear, Grand Rapids Third Ward city commissioner. “Given the company’s commitment to being an outstanding neighbor, I look forward to seeing the hiring and training opportunities they bring to the residents and partners of Madison Square. This project is just the first of several that will have a long-lasting positive impact for those who have called Madison Square home for years.”

“We’re eager to welcome MCPc to the neighborhood, as the Madison Square community deserves an organization that shares the community’s values and is committed to integrating itself within the neighborhood,” said Jon Ippel, executive director of Amplify GR. “We’ve collaborated closely with neighbors in Madison Square and Garfield Park over the years to learn more about the types of investments they would like to see made in the area and their request for equitable employers was heard loud and clear.”

MCPc provides end-to-end lifecycle management protocol to help companies mitigate cyber and business risk, manage the complexity of technology, achieve sustainability targets and empower employee performance.

With headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, and regional centers in Grand Rapids and Erie, Pennsylvania, MCPc has traditionally been focused on the Great Lakes region but has expanded its operations globally with offices in Canada, the Netherlands and, soon, England.