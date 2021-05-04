LATEST

Tech company ReturnQueen, expands its services to Miami, Fla. – PRNewswire

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S.  Their newest location officially launches today in Miami, Fla.  In addition to the software company’s corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, and Austin, this seventh location grows the company footprint to a total of 4,506 zip codes nationwide.

Miami is typically known for its beaches, warm weather, great food, diverse culture and being one of the most vibrant and entertaining cities in the U.S.  The business boom is really starting to take shape, specifically during 2020, with the onset of a global pandemic, remote work, and the yearning of a “normalcy”.  It has been a remarkable year for Miami, mainly due to unexpected market shifts in real estate. The absence of a state income tax along with a “business first” mindset has prompted prominent hedge fund billionaires to relocate their respective businesses to Florida. The relocation from Silicon Valley and New York City to Florida is already in motion, as the pandemic acted as an accelerator for individuals, companies, families, and small business owners who were already thinking of making the move. “Florida has taken an “open for business” approach to daily life and we believe that our concierge service needs to be at the forefront of people who are yearning for solutions and convenience,” says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth. 

