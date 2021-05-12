LATEST

Tech critic Lina Khan gets bipartisan committee nod for FTC post – POLITICO

Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing. | Graeme Jennings/AP Photo

Lina Khan, the progressive tech critic President Joe Biden nominated to the Federal Trade Commission, won bipartisan approval from the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, earning support from all but four GOP members.

The panel agreed to move forward with Khan’s nomination by voice vote. Sens. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Lee of Utah and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, all Republicans, asked to be recorded as opposed to putting Khan on the FTC.

Commerce’s top Republican, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said he has concerns about “over-regulation” but decided to support Khan’s nomination because of the need to rein in the United States’ biggest social media companies.

