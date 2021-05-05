Tech Data North American Sales Lead Departs In Exec Reshuffle – CRN

Tech Data has reshuffled its executive deck in the run-up to its pending acquisition by fellow distributor Synnex.

Marty Bauerlein, a 13-year Tech Data veteran, has left the company. He has served as senior vice president of North American sales for over three years, and prior to that led U.S. sales.

There has been no word of Bauerlein’s (pictured above) plans post-Tech Data. He has not yet responded to a CRN request for further information.

Taking over Bauerlein’s role is Sammy Kinlaw, who joined Tech Data in October as senior vice president of endpoint solutions. Kinlaw previously served in channel and sales roles in Lexmark, Lenovo, and IBM.

Filling in for Kinlaw is Kevin Kennedy, who joined Tech Data in 2017 and was until now the company’s senior vice president of advanced solutions.

Finally, Stacy Nethercoat is taking over as senior vice president of advanced solutions as Kennedy moves to his new endpoint focus. Nethercoat, a nearly-22-year Tech Data veteran, had most recently served as vice president of Americas cloud computing for the distributor.

In her new role, Nethercoat will retain responsibility for cloud as cloud, security, and data as well as IoT are all coming together under the Advanced Solutions umbrella to simplify Tech Data’s go to market operations, a company spokesperson told CRN..

The executive shuffle at Tech Data comes during a big time of transition for the distributor as it goes through the long process of being acquired by its fellow distributor and rival Synnex.

Synnex and Tech Data in March unveiled their plan to merge in a move that, when it closes, would make the combined entity the world’s largest IT distributor with an annual revenue of $57 billion and 22,000 employees.

Tech Data executives were not available to discuss the change in leadership roles by press time.

However, Tech Data President of the Americas John O’Shea in a prepared statement thanked Bauerlein for his contributions to the company and said that change creates opportunity.

“The transformation work Tech Data has been pursuing created an opportunity to tap into the talents of our experienced leadership team. Sammy, Kevin and Stacy are all channel technology veterans who will add value at every step of the Tech Data partner and vendor experience. … As a leadership team at Tech Data, we’re committed to constantly challenging ourselves to transform to meet the needs of our partners, so they can help companies do great things with technology well into the future,” O’Shea said in the statement.