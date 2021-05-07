Tech Data Shakeup Not Related To Synnex Merger: Top Exec – CRN

LATEST

Prepping For The Future In More Ways Than One

A top Tech Data executive said a recent sales department reshuffling is unrelated to the company’s pending merger with Synnex, which would create a $57 billion tech goliath.

“What it’s really all about is how do we meet the needs of the partner base as we’re all transforming together,” Tech Data President of the Americas John O’Shea, told CRN. “And these executives have a tremendous amount of experience.”

On Wednesday, CRN reported Marty Bauerlein, a 13-year Tech Data veteran, has left the company. Bauerlein, one of Tech Data’s most well-known personalities, left as senior vice president of North American sales for over three years, and prior to that led U.S. sales. The move, which included the shifting of several other of the distributor’s top executives, came in the early stages of the even bigger change coming: the pending merger of Tech Data with Synnex to build what will be the biggest IT distributor on Earth.

While it is easy to draw the conclusion that the executive shuffle stems from changes Tech Data might make as it prepares for the coming merger, that would be wrong, said O’Shea.

Instead, O’Shea told CRN, the changes at the top stem from moves Tech Data feels are necessary to better serve solution providers looking to bring advanced cloud, edge, and other technologies to clients who are pushing to digitize their operations.

While Tech Data formally unveiled the new executive roles, other parts of the upcoming digital transformation moves were done more quietly, including combining cloud and advanced technologies into a single operation and a move in emphasis from simple endpoint devices to the edge.

For a look at the reasoning behind the executive changes and how Tech Data is changing itself to be more responsive to partner needs, click through the slideshow.

