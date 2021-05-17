Tech Entrepreneur, Investor Paul Judge Reflects On Professional Journey, Atlanta’s Tech Space | 90.1 FM WABE – WABE 90.1 FM

The man known as “Atlanta’s Godfather of Tech” says when he was in grad school, he was trained to look for solutions to the hardest problems. But now, he decides if an idea is good by evaluating if it is valuable and if people are willing to spend money and time on it.

“There are millions of ideas, but the great thing about tech is that you only need one,” said Paul Judge, a managing partner of Panoramic Ventures.

Judge, also co-founder and executive chairman of Pindrop, a tech firm whose security technology is used by financial institutions, insurers and retailers around the world, was a guest on Monday’s edition of “Closer Look.”

The Morehouse College and Georgia Tech alum talked with show host Rose Scott about the importance of aspiring tech founders discovering a solution to a valuable problem and their unique advantage to solving that problem.

“One mistake people make: They have an idea, and they are so passionate about it personally, they don’t want to hear anybody tell them that it’s not a good idea,” Judge said.

During the conversation, he also talked about his journey from becoming an entrepreneur to an investor to becoming a venture capitalist, his passion for helping aspiring founders, Atlanta’s growing Black tech space and his recent commencement speech at Georgia Tech.

