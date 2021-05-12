Tech entrepreneur Michael Rosenbaum joins Democratic race for governor – BethesdaMagazine.com

LATEST

Tech entrepreneur joining Democratic race for governor

Michael Rosenbaum, a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who has been active in the city’s civic and philanthropic scene for the past two decades, is entering the Democratic race for governor.

Rosenbaum, who grew up in Bethesda, served in the U.S. State Department, where he worked on trade issues, and in the Clinton White House, focusing on tech, labor, urban and rural policy for the Council of Economic Advisers and Vice President Al Gore. [Maryland Matters]

Barn fire in Barnesville causes estimated $2M in damages

When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a large fire on Peach Tree Road in Barnesville on Monday night, crews found heavy fire engulfing an entire 500-by-100-foot barn.

Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that the fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages. [Montgomery Community Media]

Elrich says eviction protections remain despite court ruling

Montgomery County renters can keep their eviction protections through a statewide policy even if a nationwide eviction moratorium ends, County Executive Marc Elrich said Monday.

Elrich is trying to reassure residents about tenant protections in light of a recent court ruling that struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 67 and a low around 45

In case you missed it…

County announces reopening of six libraries, two senior centers

Police report wave of vehicle airbag thefts in Bethesda, Silver Spring

Police identify driver killed on I-270 after he got out of vehicle

