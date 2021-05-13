Tech Etch names its first CFO – Medical Design & Outsourcing

LATEST

Tech Etch Brian RobertsTech Etch today announced the appointment of Brian Roberts as chief financial officer.

The Plymouth-Minn.-based company manufactures thin metal components, flexible printed circuits and EMI/RFI shielding for the medical, military and aerospace industries.

“This newly created role will increase shareholder value, strengthen our employee-owner culture and values, expand our investment capabilities and support Tech Etch in achieving our identified revenue goals we have set forth,” said company president & CEO Richard Cammarano in a news release. “His knowledge, skills, and experience are an ideal match for our needs. However, more importantly, we found Brian’s heart and vision align incredibly well with Tech Etch values.”

“I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint,” Roberts added. “Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I am excited and look forward to becoming part of the Tech Etch family and partnering with the team to build the business.”

Roberts has 25 years of international financial and operational experience across varied markets, including materials, life sciences, medtech, aerospace, automotive, energy and high-tech. Prior to joining Tech Etch, Roberts was corporate development director and division CFO at Victrex PLC located in Thornton-Cleveleys, U.K. Roberts graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in economics and from Northeastern University with an MBA and a master’s in accountancy.

