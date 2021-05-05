Tech executives, investors form group to seek support for Canadian chip industry – The Logic

OTTAWA — As a chip shortage disrupts global supply chains, a group of tech executives and investors is launching a new industry association to push for more support for the industry in Canada.

Canada’s Semiconductor Council argues that more government backing and private investment in the industry will help create and grow more IP-rich chip companies, taking advantage of homegrown talent and attracting complementary foreign firms.

Ottawa has high hopes for the AI, quantum and cleantech sectors, all of which rely on chips. “We cannot be leaders without the hardware and semiconductor piece being developed and scaled in this country,” said Melissa Chee, CEO of Markham, Ont.-based VentureLab.