Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project gets Funding – OE Digital

Welaptega, an Ashtead Technology company, launched a $500,000 initiative to develop a product to enable digital twinning of underwater infrastructure.

In collaboration with Whitecap Scientific, SubC Imaging, and Nova Scotia Community College SEATAC division, the new digital twinning technology is designed to develop a bridge between Welaptega’s and Whitecap Scientific’s technology systems.

Once launched, conventional offshore ROV and vessel crew will be enabled to collect high quality image data for post-processing digital twins, guided by real-time 3D reconstruction, to give feedback on image quality and coverage.

Digital twins digitize replicas of physical assets, used for integrity management, simulations, and the general visualization of remote infrastructure to maintain the economic viability of assets, increase safety and reduce risk.

Funding was awarded by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster.