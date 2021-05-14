Tech Giants Help Lead Next Generation of Health Tech – WebMD

NextG, Not 6G

Critical in the next generation is that devices monitor patients 24/7 and that patients control their data and choose who to share it with. Doctors or loved ones designated to receive certain data can set up filters so that they only receive information, for example, when blood pressure levels in the patient pass a certain mark, for instance.

Phones will act as agents and fuse the data received from insulin pumps, heart monitors, and smart watches instead of tracking those functions individually. But to preserve privacy, that fusion will happen on the patient’s smartphone — the base station — and the information will not travel “to the Amazons, the Apples, and the Googles,” Nandagopal says.

“This is your data. You own it and your device takes care of this,” he explains. “That level of smartness doesn’t exist today; that’s something that we hope we can enable with this kind of research.”

NextG connectivity is vital as people increasingly will be wearing embedded monitors or activation devices.

The way it looks now, “unless all of the data is owned by one entity, you don’t have a good picture of what is going on,” he says.

Voice assistants — evolved versions of Alexa and Siri — will be incorporated into medical information. Relatives could receive information that an elderly person has increasingly used their devices to help them locate their keys, for instance, or are asking the same questions repeatedly of the voice assistant.

Personal devices will be able to compare the information to patterns from people asking similar questions and be able to identify the beginnings of cognitive decline.

Early research shows that the type of search you do on Google can predict signs of dementia 3 to 4 years in advance, Nandagopal says.

“We’re going to see an increasing integration of technology into our bodies, not to mention using these technologies in our homes. We will have devices that monitor our sleeping to look for apnea, monitoring the elderly for risk of falls.”

NextG technology must also have a safety and reliability level not yet seen, he says, and be resilient to hackers.