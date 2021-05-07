Tech High School’s Matt Friesen catches his dream to play Division 1 baseball at Ohio University – St. Cloud Times

The game of baseball comes naturally for Tech’s Matt Friesen.

Once he puts on his catcher’s mask and pounds his mitt, it feels like time stops and Friesen can control the game.

“[Matt Friesen] is the quarterback of this team,” said Tech’s head baseball coach Steve Taylor. “He was elected captain and his baseball IQ is so high that he can control a game.”

Whether it’s a crucial hit or throwing a runner out at second, he’s always aware of any situation.

Those skills, along with his passion and love for the game, have developed Friesen into a Division I catcher. He’s headed to Ohio University next fall to pursue a lifelong dream of playing college baseball.

“You always grow up wanting to play in Division I sports,” Friesen said. “It was amazing when that offer from Ohio came and I committed right away because I was excited and I knew it was the right place to go.”

The beginning of Friesen’s baseball career started just like most young baseball players. He spent his time in the Waite Park youth leagues and started tee ball at age 6.

That developed into the St. Cloud Blue Sox, which was his main league until he reached high school.

The game came naturally for Friesen because he learned from his older brother, Tommy Friesen. His brother played for Tech baseball and continued his career at Bethel University, where he’s a junior outfielder and pitcher.

“I would go to his games and be the bat boy for some of them,” Friesen said. “I would learn a lot about the game through watching those games and picking up on little things.”

He played on the Tech freshman team during his freshman year, but made the jump to varsity his sophomore year. That jump was needed due to Friesen’s baseball IQ and skills he could bring to the team, but it took time to adjust.

“It’s hard to go from freshman team to varsity, especially as a sophomore,” Taylor said. “There were some learning curves, but he contributed to the team and made an impact.”

During Friesen’s eighth grade or freshman year, the realization hit that he could play college baseball. When his older brother was going through the recruiting process, he learned that he had the skills to make it to college.

Now, the only thing he had to focus on was improving those skills each season. Friesen focused on baseball year-round and it brought the attention of some colleges.

The Tech senior joined the Minnesota Blizzard, one of the most prestigious club baseball programs in the state, the summer going into his sophomore year. That move changed Friesen’s mentality because he was playing against the best players in the country on a consistent basis.

“The Blizzard did a great job helping me,” Friesen said. “There’s nothing like playing for your high school team, but the Blizzard gave me a chance to see the national competition.”

Friesen wasn’t hearing much his first season with the Blizzard and thought maybe he wasn’t good enough for a college scholarship. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and his junior high school season was over before it started.

He remembers hearing the news about the spring season being canceled while he attended a Prep Baseball Report event in the middle of March 2020.

He was in shock when he heard the news because he wanted to play with his high school friends and he knew the amount of talent on that 2020 team. Instead, he had to motivate himself to continue working on his game.

“Even though the season was canceled, I kept getting alerts when a game was supposed to happen,” Friesen said. “So one night I’d get an alert saying game in Brainerd and I thought, man we should be playing Brainerd right now. It was horrible.”

Since there wasn’t a spring season, Friesen spent more time on himself and getting himself ready for the Blizzard season. He knew the 2020 summer was going to be the most important season for recruitment.

During that summer, he went to a camp at South Dakota State University and caught the eyes of Ohio University.

Once he was allowed to speak with coaches, he reached out to Ohio and they wanted him to come out for a junior day. Then, the process started going quickly and the realization hit for Friesen that his dream could come true.

In early September, his dream came true as Ohio University offered a scholarship to play Division I baseball. On Sept.4, Friesen announced his commitment to Ohio on Twitter.

“That was one of the most exciting days of my life,” Friesen said. “I was so grateful to have this opportunity and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Due to the pandemic, Friesen is currently playing his second varsity season for Tech. He wants to soak in every moment because he loves the atmosphere of the team.

For Taylor, he’s happy to have a leader like Friesen on the field to teach these younger guys the ways of playing baseball. He also likes having him behind the plate at catcher because he can control and see the entire field.

His leadership has been shown in many ways this season from helping the younger catcher grow into the position to earning hits in crucial moments of the game. For example, Friesen connected on a single in the bottom of the seventh on Friday’s game to earn a walk-off win for the Tigers against Alexandria.

READ MORE: Matt Friesen hits walk-off to extend winning streak for Tech baseball

“I’m ready to soak in every moment with the team,” Friesen said. “The pandemic taught me to enjoy every moment because you never know when it could be gone.”

Right now, the Tech baseball team is on a four-game winning streak which is putting a smile on Friesen’s face. Even though Ohio and college baseball will be fun, he’s focused on ending his high school career with a fun season and a strong finish.

Once the season ends, he’s excited to get out to Ohio and start competing for a starting spot on the college team.

“Matt [Friesen] has put a lot of hard work into the game of baseball and I’m so proud of him for playing Division I baseball,” Taylor said. “He’s been able to show that Central Minnesota has some great baseball players and I can’t wait to see what he can do next year in Ohio.”

