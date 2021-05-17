Tech in 2nd Place at NCAA Tallahassee Regional – Men’s Golf — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Live scoring via Golfstat | Tournament information

Tallahassee, Fla. – Christo Lamprecht and Ben Smith each fired rounds of 68 (-4), and fifth-seeded Georgia Tech opened the NCAA Tallahassee Regional golf tournament with an 11-under-par score of 277 Monday, good for second place in the 14-team field at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The 27th-ranked Yellow Jackets are bidding to reach the NCAA Championship finals for the 30th time in team history (29 of those since 1985). The top five finishers, and the top individual not on those teams, will advance from this regional to the championship, which begins May 28 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tech will begin round 2 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from the No. 1 tee, paired with Florida State and Liberty.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht, a freshman from George, South Africa, and Smith, a junior from Novi, Mich., are playing in an NCAA event for the first time. Lamprecht played a bogey-free 18 holes with two birdies on each side, while Smith made three birdies and an eagle over a six-hole stretch in his back nine. Both players are tied for fifth place individually, three shots off the pace.

Noah Norton, a senior from Chico, Calif., backed them up with a solid round of 70 (-2), carding three birdies to offset one bogey, while junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) added a 1-under-par 71 for the Yellow Jackets, with four birdies on his card. Norton is tied for 12th place individually, while Howe is tied for 19th.

With four subpar rounds and a toss-out score of 73 from senior Will Dickson (Providence, Utah), the Yellow Jackets put together perhaps their best round of the spring top-to-bottom. Tech played the par-5 holes in 11-under-par, second-best on the day, and led the field on the par-3s at minus-3. The Jackets led the field in pars (59), were fifth in birdies (19) and had no scores over bogey among their five competitors.

Tech, which played the back nine first, scored 9-under-par on its second nine and gained much ground on the three top seeds, which started on No. 1. The Jackets’ score was its best in relation to par in an NCAA regional since 2014 in Raleigh (-16 and -12 in first two rounds).

Notable: Lamprecht is 14-under-par over his last six rounds (five of six under par) … Howe posted his fourth consecutive subpar round (today plus all three at ACC Championship).