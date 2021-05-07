LATEST

Tech Industry Employment Bucks Lower-than-Expected Job Numbers – Channel Futures

There’s now been a five-month streak of steady growth, says CompTIA.

U.S. tech industry employment has grown steadily for five months now with tech companies adding 16,000 new jobs in April.

That’s according to CompTIA‘s analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Employment Situation Summary. The jobs added in April include technical and non-technical positions.

So far this year, tech industry employment has increased by 60,900 new jobs.

Employers across all sectors of the economy reduced their hiring of IT workers by an estimated 234,000 positions. This was the first decline after four consecutive months of employment gains. For the year, IT occupation employment has increased by 72,000 positions.

Employer job postings for open IT positions held steady in April, increasing by a modest 1,690 over March. In all, job postings totaled nearly 309,000.

CompTIA’s report comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the country as a whole added just 226,000 jobs last month. Analysts were expecting closer to 1 million.

Exploring Career Options

Tim Herbert is CompTIA‘s executive vice president for research and market intelligence

CompTIA's Tim Herbert

CompTIA’s Tim Herbert

“As employers increase hiring activity, expect more tech workers to explore their career options,” he said. “In a competitive labor market, companies will need to be even more diligent in their approach to work practices and corporate culture in retaining tech talent.”

All five tech occupation categories showed solid employment growth last month. IT services and custom software development led with 6,200 new jobs, followed by information services, including search engines (+3,400) and telecommunication (+3,300). Computer and electronic products manufacturing (+2,100) and data processing, hosting and related services (+1,600) were also in positive territory.

California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Florida had the largest month-over-month increase in IT job postings, according to CompTIA. Phoenix, Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas and Sacramento had the strongest performance among metropolitan areas.

Industries with significant numbers of job openings for IT professionals in April included: professional, scientific and technical services; finance and insurance; manufacturing; information; retail trade; public administration; health care and social assistance; educational services; and transportation and warehousing.

Employers continue to seek out software and application developers, advertising 93,500 open positions last month. That’s more than the next four occupation categories combined. Still, demand for core IT talent remains solid. Employers advertised open positions for IT support specialists, systems engineers and architects, systems analysts and IT project managers.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

61
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top