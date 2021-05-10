Tech jobs are pouring in to Nashville. How many will go to local workers? – The Tennessean

Show Caption Hide Caption Pivot tech school endures tornado, pandemic Pivot Technology School had plans to launch on March 3, 2020, in Nashville. Then came a tornado, and a pandemic on its heels. Here’s how they endured. Nashville Tennessean

Nashville’s technology job market is exploding.

Tech jobs increased by thousands as companies including Amazon, AllianceBernstein and EY announced Nashville hubs in the last five years. Oracle’s $1.2 billion Nashville campus — approved by Metro Council on Wednesday — will bring a record-shattering 8,500 full-time jobs over the next decade.

How many of these jobs will go to local tech workers remains unknown.

Nashville ranks behind only San Francisco and Silicon Valley in tech jobs growth for U.S. metropolitan areas since 2010, and it’s predicted to keep that ranking in 2030, according to data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield and the Greater Nashville Technology Council.

Community advocates worry that big corporate expansions will swallow Nashville’s neighborhoods, pushing out locals to the benefit of tech talent drawn in from other cities and states.

As it stands, Nashville doesn’t have enough home-grown talent to fill the thousands of rapidly proliferating jobs fast enough, said NTC President and CEO Brian Moyer. But NTC and other local organizations are making strides toward growing local tech talent pipelines with an emphasis on creating opportunities for underemployed and underrepresented groups.

NTC and Middle Tennessee State University reported 46,099 tech workers in Middle Tennessee in 2018, and NTC announced a goal to double that workforce by 2025. MTSU’s 2020 report showed progress: 62,876 workers in the region.

“I think this continued growth in the tech economy helps grow the entire local economy, which (in the) net, has got to be a good thing,” Nashville Software School founder and CEO John Wark said. “I realize it comes with its challenges, but I also think that there’s the opportunity here to change careers and get into this career field still.”

And time is on Nashville’s side. It will take a few years for Amazon, Oracle and others to ramp up their hiring process, giving Nashville’s tech workforce time to expand.

“This is not something where all the good jobs have been taken,” Wark said. “The demand for people that can do analytics work and do software development continues to rise. They are still some of the fastest-growing job types in the country and are projected to be for years into the future.”

Unclear how many Nashvillians will fill Oracle jobs

The Oracle deal brought Nashville’s tech talent pipeline into sharp public focus.

City and state officials lauded the software giant’s 65-acre campus as a “transformational victory” for the city.

But there are concerns over the massive project’s impact on locals, especially those teetering on the edge of financial stability. A list of questions from community organization Stand Up Nashville demanded transparency in the number of jobs that will go to Davidson County residents and how Oracle plans to recruit and hire talent with diversity in mind.

The Oracle jobs will include positions in engineering, sales, consulting and other business, with an average annual wage of $110,000, according to company summaries. The expected range of wages remains unclear. The first 2,500 jobs should come to Nashville by 2027.

Metro Nashville is barred by state law from mandating local hires or specific minority hiring levels, according to a written response to Stand Up Nashville’s questions.

“Overwhelmingly, we hear from our communities that housing and economic inequality are the priority,” Stand Up Nashville said in a statement. “What is clear from the responses is that we don’t know how many jobs will be filled by Nashville residents.”

For its part, Oracle is working to diversify its workforce by working with a recruiting organization to hire more Black and Hispanic employees and more women after an internal review showed its employee pool to be overwhelmingly white and male.

Placing more Nashvillians in tech roles

The first two prongs of NTC’s tech workforce growth plan are local. Programs introducing tech careers at the middle school and high school level are longer-term investments. NTC also partners with Nashville Software School to connect people to boot camps geared toward adults who want a career change.

More than 1,400 students have graduated from NSS since it launched its first software developer boot camp in 2012. Now, the nonprofit offers a data science boot camp, data analytics boot camp and an IT infrastructure management program supported by a GIVE grant in partnership with NTC. Each program is designed with input from Nashville-area employers to ensure graduates’ skills match job qualifications.

NSS offers loan programs and accepts the GI Bill. Roughly half of its students receive “opportunity tuition,” in which part of tuition is paid via scholarship; students pay a fraction of the tuition up front; and the rest is deferred until after the student graduates the program and gets hired. If an opportunity tuition student doesn’t graduate, that student is not required to pay the deferred tuition.

Opportunity tuition is designed to support locals who face financial challenges, especially people from groups that are underrepresented in tech careers: women, veterans as well as Black and Latino people.

Recent graduates span diverse backgrounds. Esther Sanders, a former violinist with the Nashville Symphony, is now a software engineer at Built, a software provider focused on construction lending. Jessica Morrison had a background in qualitative data but learned new skills through an NSS program without taking on more student loan debt. She is now a data analyst at UBS. Chris Fraser, a 34-year-old Navy veteran with degrees in mechanical and systems engineering, struggled to find a job in machine learning for nearly a year before enrolling in the IT program at NSS. He now works in systems administration for Aspect Software.

NSS offers eight full-time boot camps and four part-time evening courses each year. Students enter the programs in cohorts of 25 to 28. The school now starts 300 web developers, 125 data analysts and 25 data scientists each year.

“When we started nine years ago, if you had told me that we could graduate the number of students we graduate today and get 90% of them placed locally, I’d have said, ‘no way,'” Wark said.

Other local programs share similar goals. Nashville-based Pivot Technology School continued to empower minority groups in the tech industry even after its co-working space was destroyed in the March 2020 tornado.

Attracting outside talent

Growing demand is still outpacing worker supply, hence the third prong: outside recruitment. NTC’s “Tech into Nashville” program targets tech workers in Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco who might consider moving to Nashville for its cost of living and quality of life.

Nashville is similar to Austin, Texas, in its emergence as a tech city, said Patrick McKenna, founder of One America Works, a nonprofit that connects tech talent to growing companies. Nashville has an opportunity to define itself as a destination for tech workers, he said.

“Fewer tech workers would identify Nashville as a place on their list of places to move,” McKenna said. “…That is not because they have a bad perception; it’s just they don’t know about it.”

One America Works partnered with NTC for a virtual job fair — one of several hosted during the pandemic — last week, introducing hundreds of prospective workers to 11 local companies.

Bringing in tech workers from outside Middle Tennessee has advantages that can buoy the entire local industry, McKenna said. Cities with deeper pools of tech talent are more likely to retain local startup companies as they grow. Having a variety of tech jobs from different companies available in a city also makes it easier to recruit outside talent because it reduces workers’ risk: if one job doesn’t work out, there are other companies to choose from.

This allows for larger companies to move in and hire more employees — it’s easier to launch a 1,000-employee hub in a city with a pool of 20,000 tech workers than in one with a pool of 5,000, McKenna said.

All of that, plus training programs and abundant local colleges, mean talent in Nashville is likely primed to adapt to companies’ specific tech needs, he said.

“The really powerful thing that Nashville has going for it is having a really big critical mass of well-skilled, well-trained workforce that then can be (taught) — they’re prepared to get the last stage of training required to do the specific job,” McKenna said.

Cassandra Stephenson covers business at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee.