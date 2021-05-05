Tech Leads Rally as Earnings Mute Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Canada Finance

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as traders parsed corporate earnings and economic readings, with inflation still among their biggest worries.

The S&P 500 advanced after briefly falling on data showing service providers expanded at the second-fastest pace on record, but cooled from the prior month. Peloton Interactive Inc. tumbled amid a treadmill safety recall, and General Motors Co. jumped after reporting stronger-than-expected profit growth. Copper hovered near $10,000 a ton, while lumber futures extended their surge — stoking concerns of price pressures bleeding into the housing market.

Signs of inflation are picking up, with companies warning that supply shortages and logistical logjams may force them to raise prices. Despite the unprecedented government spending that’s been authorized in response to the pandemic, inflation is unlikely to get out of control, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said. Earlier Wednesday, data showed private employers added the most jobs in seven months.

“Optimism over economic growth means the downside for stocks will probably be limited and not all sectors will be hurt,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “Interest rates will still likely remain very low. Any near-term weakness for the stock markets will probably be a buying opportunity rather than a reason for the bears to pounce.”

Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.

“Many of today’s investment managers have never experienced a rise in yields, commodities, value stocks, or inflation in any meaningful way,” Kolanovic wrote in a report Wednesday. “A significant shift of allocations towards growth, ESG and low volatility styles over the past decade, all of which have negative correlation to inflation, left most portfolios vulnerable.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:12 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro fell 0.2% to $1.1995The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3908The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.5% to $1,784 an ounce

