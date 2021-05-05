LATEST

Tech Leads Rally as Earnings Mute Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Canada Finance

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as traders parsed corporate earnings and economic readings, with inflation still among their biggest worries.

The S&P 500 advanced after briefly falling on data showing service providers expanded at the second-fastest pace on record, but cooled from the prior month. Peloton Interactive Inc. tumbled amid a treadmill safety recall, and General Motors Co. jumped after reporting stronger-than-expected profit growth. Copper hovered near $10,000 a ton, while lumber futures extended their surge — stoking concerns of price pressures bleeding into the housing market.

Signs of inflation are picking up, with companies warning that supply shortages and logistical logjams may force them to raise prices. Despite the unprecedented government spending that’s been authorized in response to the pandemic, inflation is unlikely to get out of control, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said. Earlier Wednesday, data showed private employers added the most jobs in seven months.

“Optimism over economic growth means the downside for stocks will probably be limited and not all sectors will be hurt,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “Interest rates will still likely remain very low. Any near-term weakness for the stock markets will probably be a buying opportunity rather than a reason for the bears to pounce.”

Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.

“Many of today’s investment managers have never experienced a rise in yields, commodities, value stocks, or inflation in any meaningful way,” Kolanovic wrote in a report Wednesday. “A significant shift of allocations towards growth, ESG and low volatility styles over the past decade, all of which have negative correlation to inflation, left most portfolios vulnerable.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:12 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro fell 0.2% to $1.1995The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3908The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.5% to $1,784 an ounce

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

29
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top