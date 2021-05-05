Tech Leads Rebound in Stocks as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

LATEST

Tech Leads Rebound in Stocks as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology shares led a rebound in U.S. stocks as traders’ focus turned to earnings and signs of an economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose as investors appeared to shrug off inflation fears that had spooked markets a day earlier, even as fresh evidence of rising prices emerged. Giants Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. climbed. General Motors Co. rallied on stronger-than-expected profit growth, while ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. advanced after reporting a narrower-than-estimated loss. Energy shares joined oil higher.

The Treasury kept its quarterly auction of long-term debt at a record size to help fund the continuing wave of stimulus spending. It also highlighted there may be challenges if Congress fails to suspend or increase the federal debt limit when the current suspension runs out. Inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said.

Traders also parsed data showing private employers added the most jobs in seven months, signaling hiring will continue to improve as the economy reopens and more Americans are vaccinated.

“Optimism over economic growth means the downside for stocks will probably be limited and not all sectors will be hurt,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “Interest rates will still likely remain very low. Any near-term weakness for the stock markets will probably be a buying opportunity rather than a reason for the bears to pounce.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:44 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2005The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3905The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.59%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.81%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,780 an ounce

