Tech Leads Stock Losses After Jobless Claims Data: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as a decline in jobless claims to a pandemic low added to evidence the economy is strengthening rapidly, stoking further debate about potential inflationary pressures.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 retreated, with energy and tech shares leading the charge. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed major equity benchmarks. Separate economic data highlighted a rebound in productivity. Friday’s employment report is expected to show the U.S. added about 1 million jobs in April — a sign that fewer restrictions are bringing more Americans back to work.

“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed.”

Shares of vaccine makers slid as momentum gathers to waive patent protection for Covid-19 shots, with Moderna Inc. slumping as its vaccine revenues missed estimates. Uber Technologies Inc. sank after saying spending on recruiting drivers will impact earnings. PayPal Holdings Inc. rallied, with analysts noting the payments firm’s results topped already high expectations.

After closing at a fresh high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Transportation Average — considered a barometer of economy activity — surged 25% above its 200-day moving average.

“As transports are generally considered a leading indicator, gains in this index should be perceived as indicative of strength likely to continue in the broader equity market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:03 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2065The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3891The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 1.7% to $1,814 an ounce

