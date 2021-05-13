Tech Leads Stocks Higher; Crude Oil Declines: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — U.S. stocks rebounded from the worst one-day rout since February and bond yields eased as signs of strengthening labor market helped to temper concern over increasing price pressures.

Financials and utilities helped the benchmark S&P 500 halt a three-day slide. Energy was the only one of the 11 market sectors to decline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also pushed higher, led by Apple and Microsoft. A report earlier showed producer prices increased by more than forecast in April, and jobless claims fell. Bitcoin dropped to around $50,000 as Tesla suspended purchases using the cryptocurrency.

“Taking a step back from inflation, the fact that jobless claims hit another pandemic-era low suggests we’re inching even closer to full reopening, which is no doubt a good thing,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

U.S. Producer Prices Top Forecasts, Adding to Inflation Pressure

Confidence that reigned supreme until two weeks ago on the U.S. economy and continued Federal Reserve stimulus has been jolted in the past week with non-farm payrolls falling far short of expectations and inflation rising by the most since 2009. While some investors insist the surge in consumer prices is a one-off reopening burst, the broader markets are hedging against the possibility it may persist and force the Fed to consider tapering its stimulus.

“Markets have lost a little bit of confidence that the Fed has control of inflation” and the concern was that the central bank might wait too long to address the rise, Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “I am not sure the market is extremely comfortable with that at this point.”

Tesla fell after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will no longer accept the digital currency for vehicle purchases due to environmental concerns.

Alibaba dropped after reporting fourth-quarter results. While revenue beat estimates, the company posted a net loss after an antitrust fine.

In Europe, earnings disappointments sent the benchmark gauge lower. BT Group Plc dropped as it missed estimates. Burberry Group Plc declined as guidance disappointed.

Treasury markets were calmer, with the 10-year rate holding near 1.69%.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 5 as of 11:27 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%, more than any closing gain since April 23The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, more than any closing gain since March 26The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changedThe MSCI World index rose 0.3% at 11:27 a.m. New York time, the most since May 7

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0%, climbing for the third straight day, the longest winning streak since March 25The euro was little changed at $1.2070The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.4034The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.62 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points, more than any closing loss since May 5Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in almost two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since April 29

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1%, the most since April 5Gold futures were little changed

