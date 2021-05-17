Tech Leads U.S. Stocks Lower; Crude Oil Increases: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equities fell as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index declined following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The U.S. economy and stocks continue to show remarkable resilience in the face of challenges that are typical of an exit from a major crisis,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients. “Near term, markets may find themselves with ‘no particular place to go’ until Q2 earnings season provides clarity on corporate results and guidance.”

The dollar was little changed while gold climbed to the highest in more than three months. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token.

Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are also due to speak this week.

“Market volatility is to be expected in such uncertain times,” Joseph Amato, chief investment officer at Neuberger Berman, wrote in a note. “When it comes from fears about problematically high and sustained levels of inflation, however, we think it will present opportunities to add risk as reopening and a strong recovery broaden out.”

Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?

Here are some key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayFed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this weekThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation

Story continues

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 9:33 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe Stoxx Europe 600 was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro was little changed at $1.2147The British pound was little changed at $1.4108The Japanese yen surged 0.2%, more than any closing gain since May 7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.87%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.8% to the highest since Feb. 10

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.