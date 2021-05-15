Tech Mahindra appoints Wellness Officer to help workforce amid Covid – Business Standard

IT firm has appointed Meghna Hareendran as ‘Wellness Officer’ with immediate effect to ensure workforce’s well-being amidst the Covid crisis. “The new role has been created to institutionalise holistic wellness of all associates and to ensure access to medicine, hospitals and other medical supplies, while maintaining the mental well-being of the family,” the company said. Hareendran will work as a central program manager to take care of the healthcare needs of the associates. She will also be responsible for managing relationships with partners and vendors to ensure a comprehensive suite of wellness offerings to them.

“We at Tech Mahindra, have always prioritized the well-being of our associates. Meghna (Hareendran) is one of our bright young HR leaders who is passionate and already making a positive difference to the lives of many,” said Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing, Tech Mahindra. “Her appointment as a ‘Wellness Officer’ reiterates our belief in ‘Wellness before Business’ and underscores our commitment towards ensuring holistic wellness of our associates.”

Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with leading hospitals to convert some of its campuses into Covid care units. Additionally, the company also launched an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its associates and their dependent family members across India. It will also be covering the cost of vaccination for its associates globally and the third-party employees. Tech Mahindra has also extended its support to ‘Mission Oxygen’ to set up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India.

“The pandemic has taken a significant toll on lives across the world, and it has created a unique challenge to ensure both physical and mental wellness of people,” said Meghna Hareendran, Wellness Officer, Tech Mahindra. “To combat this, the key is to build a wave of ‘collective well-being’, with humans and technology at the centre.”

Tech Mahindra has a 360-degree approach to employee well-being with a huge emphasis on mental health and wellness program, aimed at lending a helping hand to its associate in these difficult times. This includes regular outreach to associates which focuses on 8 different aspects of wellness – emotional, physical, financial, occupational, spiritual, environmental, intellectual, and social. The company also has a comprehensive Covid-19 risk screening test, called Mhealthy, to test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health stats for COVID-19 co-morbidities. By generating real-time reports, the company said the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy, making it a safe place to work.