Tech Mahindra opens Covid-19 care unit in Hinjewadi-Pune facility – Economic Times

Pune: Ltd. has opened a Covid-19 care unit at its Hinjewadi-Pune facility offering 25 beds, as well as healthcare and pharmacy support, to Covid-19 patients.

The care unit, which is for the IT firm’s associates and their families, was launched in the presence of Dr. Sudheer Rai, chief operating of Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjewadi, which is partnering Tech Mahindra for the facility.



“The patients will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic – Hinjewadi and will have access to essential services including food, pharmacy, oxygen and WiFi, among others,” the company said in a statement. “Tech Mahindra is fully committed towards supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and help minimise its impact on communities, associates, and families across India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Kembhavi, head of human resources at Tech Mahindra’s Pune offices, said: “Maharashtra, especially Pune, has been badly affected by the second wave of the pandemic. The launch of our Hinjewadi covid care unit in Pune is a humble initiative from our end to stand by the Maharashtra government in their efforts to combat the current crisis and lend a helping hand to people in need.

“I also want to extend my profound gratitude to the doctors and nurses from Ruby Hall Clinic (Hinjewadi unit) for partnering with us in our commitment to serve people,” he said.

Tech Mahindra recently launched an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its associates and their dependent family members, starting from Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Tech Mahindra is also covering the cost of vaccination for associates globally and the third-party employees as well.

