Tech nearly edges Miami with Smith’s double-double – Virginia Tech Athletics

CHESTNUT HILL – Again on the highway, the Virginia Tech volleyball workforce couldn’t get it accomplished in opposition to Miami because it fell 3-1 on Saturday afternoon inside Energy Gymnasium.

Tech strikes to 6-8 on the season and 5-8 within the convention. The Hurricanes enhance to 10-6 on the season and 8-6 in ACC play. Miami bounces again from its 3-1 loss to Boston School on Friday and defeats Tech for the eighth straight time. Tech’s final victory over the Hurricanes got here in 2013 and it was a 3-1 win in Blacksburg.

The Hurricanes discovered their benefit on the offensive finish as that they had three attain double figures in kills together with exterior hitters Angela Grieve (19 kills), Elizaveta Lukianova (18), Janet Kalaniuvalu (15). Setter Savannah Vach & sophomore Amanda Falck mixed for 53 assists as Vach dished out 30 and Falck tallied 23.

On the defensive finish, Miami scooped up 72 digs in comparison with the Hokies’ 59. Junior Priscilla Hernandez collected 21 digs and Grieve had a close to double-double as she added eight digs alongside along with her 19 kills. Miami additionally racked up 4 solo blocks so as to add to their defensive edge.

Regardless of the loss, exterior hitter Kaity Smith notched the thirtieth double-double of her profession with 15 kills and 10 digs on the day. Outdoors hitters Marisa Circle and Ashley Homan every added 10 kills. Setter Brie Postema continued to be constant as she dished out 24 assists.

MATCH NOTES

Outdoors hitter Smith now has eight double-doubles on the season.

Senior Kylie Thomas notched her profession excessive in digs with 18 on the day.

Outdoors hitter Cerchio has now reached double figures in kills in consecutive matches. Cerchio sits at 127 on the season.

Setter Brie Postema now has 108 assists over her final 4 outings.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will keep in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for its final outing of the weekend in opposition to Boston School on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Energy Gymnasium.