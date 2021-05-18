LATEST

Tech on Tuesday: Mental Health Support with ‘Lyf’ App – 9 & 10 News – 9&10 News

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and especially after this last year, we all know just how important our mental wellness issuesLyf App

The Lyf app hopes to help users navigate their mental wellness journey through the support of others.

Lyf, available for free for iOS and Android, is a self-care community that always has your back.

Lyf users, called Lyfers, are never alone as they can connect with others currently on the same path as well as those who are on the other side of what they are going through. Lyf features interesting people and stories improving their well-being through the community.

The app’s Lyf Support Mental Health Experts provide confidential, unbiased, expert guidance around all aspects of life.

To learn more about Lyf, click here.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

105
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
101
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
73
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
44
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top