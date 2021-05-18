Tech on Tuesday: Mental Health Support with ‘Lyf’ App – 9 & 10 News – 9&10 News

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and especially after this last year, we all know just how important our mental wellness issues

The Lyf app hopes to help users navigate their mental wellness journey through the support of others.

Lyf, available for free for iOS and Android, is a self-care community that always has your back.

Lyf users, called Lyfers, are never alone as they can connect with others currently on the same path as well as those who are on the other side of what they are going through. Lyf features interesting people and stories improving their well-being through the community.

The app’s Lyf Support Mental Health Experts provide confidential, unbiased, expert guidance around all aspects of life.

To learn more about Lyf, click here.