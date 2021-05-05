Tech Pioneers Featured Prominently in CFB HOF Exhibit – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

The exhibit includes a tribute to the groundbreaking African-Americans that integrated Tech’s football program in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a group that includes Eddie McAshan , Karl Barnes , Greg Horne and Joe Harris . Harris was integral to efforts to have the Yellow Jackets’ pioneers recognized in the exhibit.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s first African-American student-athletes are recognized as part of the new “Blood, Sweat and Tears” exhibit at Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame. “Blood, Sweat and Tears” tells the story of the integration of college football.

Joe Harris stands alongside his Georgia Tech jersey in the “Blood, Sweat and Tears” exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Georgia Tech celebrated the legacy of the first African-American student-athletes in Tech football history in 2018. Click HERE for a full recap of the weekend-long celebration, which was held in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets’ home win over Bowling Green.

The “Blood, Sweat and Tears” exhibit is included in the cost of admission to the College Football Hall of Fame, which is located in downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s campus. The College Football Hall of Fame is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

HARRIS PRODUCES MOVIE

In addition to his efforts to have Georgia Tech included in the “Blood, Sweat and Tears” exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame, former Georgia Tech football star Joe Harris has also been busy in show business, as he is a producer in the recently released movie “My Brother’s Keeper.” The movie, which stars T.C. Stallings, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Joey Lawrence, was filmed in Columbus, Ga. and released in March to more than 250 theaters nationwide. It was Harris’ first foray into movie production.

For more on “My Brother’s Keeper,” visit mybrotherskeepertickets.com.

