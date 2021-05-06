Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report – Men’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young back in the Bulls’ starting lineup, continues to contribute in face of key injuries … Josh Okogie has improved offensively under new coach … Derrick Favors and the Jazz back on top in the West … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

*****

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR THADDEUS YOUNG?

Thaddeus Young is in his 14th season and less than one month out from turning 33-years-old, but his game says otherwise.

The Bulls big man looks like he might as well be in the thick of his prime. No, he doesn’t have the same kind of athleticism and quick feet that he did when he was averaging nearly 18 points per game for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14, but he does have a far more impressive all-around game.

Young has averaged 12.1 points per game with the Bulls this season with 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 57 games. His assist percentage sits at 24.8 percent, which is by far a career-high and ranks in the league’s 96th percentile. Likewise, Young’s true-shooting percentage checks in at a career-high 59.8 percent, as he continues to score at the rim (67 percent) and at the short mid-range (52 percent) at the most efficient rate of his career, per Cleaning the Glass.

More from Bleacher Nation

*****

YOUNG CONTINUES TO BE PRODUCTIVE

Young had 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday’s loss against the 76ers.

Young has started two games in a row in the absence of Nikola Vuceivc (hip) and has looked productive, but he had also delivered some strong performances when coming off the bench. The veteran power forward has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances overall.

He had 20 points (10-12 FG), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in Saturday’s loss to Atlanta.

Starting in place of Nikola Vucevic (hip), Young took advantage of the increased role (33 minutes) to post one of his best all-around lines of the season. He reached 20 points for the first time since April 12, and his nine assists were his most in any game since March 27.

LIVE: Thaddeus Young after tonight’s game vs. Hawks https://t.co/1FM5dz2nPh — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 2, 2021

*****

JAZZ BACK IN THE TOP SPOT IN THE WEST

Derrick Favors and the Utah Jazz were back atop the Western Conference standings thanks to a 110-99 victory over San Antonio at Vivint Arena. The win improved the Jazz to 47-18 on the season, giving them a half-game lead over the Suns for now.

“We don’t put too much pressure on it,” center Derrick Favors said on Monday. “It would be nice. But once you reach the playoffs, none of that other stuff matters. You get homecourt advantage. Other than that, everybody starts off 0-0 and you have to beat a team four times.”

More from UtahJazz.com

*****

OKOGIE HAS IMPROVED OFFENSIVELY UNDER NEW COACH

Defensively, it doesn’t take much motivation or instruction to wind him up and send him off to gnaw at the heels of opposition ball-handlers like a chattering teeth toy, but he has found settling into his niche much harder on the other side of the ball. By the end of Ryan Saunders’ tenure as head coach, the 22-year-old’s unreliable shooting and overall offensive woes had him playing under 10 minutes a night.

But with Chris Finch’s hire came new life for the ever-energetic wing. And as the pair have gained chemistry, understanding and trust with each other, Okogie has started to slowly turn his offense around. In the past 15 games, Okogie’s true shooting percentage is 65.2 percent, second on the Timberwolves to only Ed Davis in that timeframe. In the 36 games he had featured in prior to this stretch, it had been a dismal 47.3 percent (12th worst on the team). All of this has come while shooting more shots from inside and outside the arc on a nightly basis.

More from SBNation

*****