Tech #ProJackets Golf Report – Men’s Golf — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
T-21
70-67-68-69–274 (-6)
YTD earnings: $135,876
Career earnings (KFT): $657,712
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
YTD earnings: $52,212
Career earnings: $7,463,260
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
YTD earnings: $3,217,215
Career earnings: $41,378,356
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
T-48
68-69-67-75–279 (-1)
YTD earnings: $97,238
Career earnings (KFT): $159,216
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
73-72–145 (+3)
YTD earnings: $366,807
Career earnings: $8,451,341
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
67-70-71-69–277 (-3)
YTD earnings: $186,783
Career earnings (KFT): $531,554
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
YTD earnings: $1,170,103
Career earnings (PGAT): $52,688,355
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Championship
73rd
73-78–151 (+7)
YTD earnings: $151,885
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
missed cut
69-71–140 (even)
YTD earnings: $210,832
Career earnings (KFT): $472,220
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$1,710 (SwingThought)
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
missed cut
69-71–140 (even)
YTD earnings: $158,025
Career earnings (KFT): $447,681
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
missed cut
76-71–147 (+7)
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
T-3
69-67-67-68–271 (-13)
YTD earnings: $1,505,962
Career earnings (PGAT): $13,127,013
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
missed cut
77-70–147 (+5)
YTD earnings: $703,414
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,249,520
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
T-29
69-71-70-70–280 (-4)
YTD earnings: $373,353
Career earnings (PGAT): $579,925
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469