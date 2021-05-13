Tech pulls U.S. stock indexes out their recent slump; inflation shows up in wholesale prices – Charleston Post Courier

Stocks climb after 3 days of losses

NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher May 13, snapping a three-day losing streak that included the biggest drop for the S&P 500 since February.

The broad-based index rebounded by climbing 1.2 percent.

Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the market’s bigger gainers. Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all rose.

The price for Bitcoin dropped 10 percent after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed course and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment because the digital currency requires vast amounts of electricity for computers to “mine.”

Stocks had been falling this week as investors became concerned about inflationary pressures.

“Investors have kind of gotten conditioned about when there’s volatility and when there are pullbacks: step in and buy the dip, and you will be rewarded in short order,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Wholesale prices jump in April

WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices, driven by escalating costs for services and food, jumped 0.6 percent in April, surprising economists and providing more evidence that inflation pressures are starting to mount with the country emerging from a recession brought on by the pandemic.

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was double the 0.3 percent gain that economists had been expecting. The increase, reported May 13 by the Labor Department, followed a sizable 1 percent advance in March.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.2 percent, the largest advance since the data was first calculated in 2010.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.7 percent in April, reflecting widespread price pressures that are showing up as demand increases with the wider re-opening of the economy.

Jobless claims fall to pandemic-era low

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.

The decline — the fourth in the past five weeks — coincides with a rash of states led by Republican governors that have blamed expanded jobless benefits for a slowdown in hiring and are acting to cut off the additional aid. South Carolina is among them.

The May 13 update from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 34,000 from a revised 507,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has fallen significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January.

Last week’s unemployment claims marked the lowest level since March of last year, when the viral pandemic erupted across the economy. The decline in applications is coinciding with a steadily improving economy.

The government said nearly 16.9 million people were receiving unemployment aid during the week of April 24, the latest period for which data is available.

Boeing fix for 737 Max gets approved

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have approved a Boeing procedure to fix about 100 737 Max jets that have been idled for the past month because of improper electrical grounding of some components, and some could be flying again in the next few days.

A Boeing spokesman said May 13 that the company issued service bulletins to airlines and will help them perform the work to fix the planes.

The approval by the Federal Aviation Administration came shortly after the agency’s administrator, Stephen Dickson, told a congressional panel he had “absolute confidence” in the safety of the Max and that fixing the latest problem with the troubled jetliner would be “pretty straightforward.”

Southwest Airlines, the biggest customer for Boeing 737 jets including the Max, estimates that the work will take two to three days per plane. The airline expects to complete the work on its 32 grounded planes in about three weeks, a spokesman said.

American Airlines, which has 18 planes sidelined by the electrical issue, and United Airlines, with 17 grounded Max jets, said they expect those planes to resume flying in the coming days but were not more specific. Alaska Airlines has four grounded Max jets.

The timing of FAA approval is a boost to both Boeing – which is preparing to resume cash-generating deliveries of recently built Max jets – and its airline customers. Airlines can now plan on having the planes to help meet rising demand and expanding flight schedules heading into the peak summer-travel season.

Disney revenue drops on park weakness

NEW YORK — Disney second-quarter revenue dropped 13 percent to $15.61 billion as the pandemic continued to weigh on its parks business. But its net income of $901 million beat expectations, and CEO Bob Chapek said signs of recovery can be seen across the company’s business as the pandemic begins to wane.

Disney+ subscribers more than doubled from a year ago to 103.6 million subscribers as of April 3. That was lower than some analysts expected, but Chapek said the company is still on track to reach its goal of 300 million to 350 million subscribers across all platforms by 2024.

Revenue from parks dropped 44 percent to $3.17 billion. But parks are beginning to show signs of life after being shuttered during most of the pandemic. Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., reopened April 30, after the quarter ended. Disney World in Orlando and other parks were open during the last quarter, although at reduced capacity.

DoorDash surges, even as dining rooms reopen

NEW YORK — DoorDash reported that its sales nearly tripled in the first three months of the year as demand for food delivery remained elevated even as U.S. restaurants reopened their dining rooms.

DoorDash said May 13 its revenue surged 198 percent to $1.1 billion in the January-March period. That was well above Wall Street’s forecast of $994 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

But the company reported a net loss of $110 million because it is still spending heavily to win new customers and expand into other services, like delivery from groceries and convenience stores.

DoorDash’s sales more than tripled last year as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic closed dining rooms. But the company has said demand could slow as vaccinations progress and more people choose to dine at restaurants.

Uber Eats, DoorDash’s chief rival, also saw continued strong demand in the first quarter.

Hyundai plans to invest $7.4B in US

NEW YORK — Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands. Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.

Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses. In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology. Motional received a driverless license in Nevada and plans to commercialize robotaxi service there in 2023 along with its partner Lyft. Motional has started testing Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology on public roads.

Web delivers updates for new Fords cars

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor says it is starting to send out over-the-internet software updates to some of its newer models as it moves to offer technology to match electric car maker Tesla.

At present the updates are only available to about 100,000 owners of 2021 model year F-150s, Mustang Mach-Es and the upcoming Bronco, but Ford plans to spread the tech across its entire lineup as models are updated. It plans to make 33 million vehicles with the capability by 2028.

The updates can fix software glitches in nearly all of the vehicles’ computers, and will be able to make recall repairs, offer new features and cut warranty claims, said Alex Purdy, the company’s connectivity business director.

Ford estimated its most sophisticated vehicles contain about 80 different computers that control everything from the infotainment center to brakes and transmission shifts.

Gov.: Fla. to fill void if small cruise lines leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Calling Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings “not one of the bigger ones,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said May 13 that if smaller cruise lines want to leave the state because of bans on vaccine requirements, their void will be filled.

Miami-based Norwegian is the third-largest line in the world and has three ports of departure in Florida — Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa. It also makes stops in Key West. But it hasn’t operated in the U.S. since the federal government shut down all cruises last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the no-sail order

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated. DeSantis, however, signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, prompting Norwegian to say it might move Florida departures to other states or Caribbean ports.