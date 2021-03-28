Tech Rallies to Finish 9th at The Goodwin

Ultimate Leaderboard through Golfstat | Full Outcomes (PDF)
Stanford, Calif. – Freshman Christo Lamprecht fired a 5-under-par 65 Saturday, whereas Noah Norton and Bartley Forrester every shot 1-under-par 69, rallying Georgia Tech to a 7-under-par spherical of 273 and a ninth-place end at The Goodwin on the Stanford Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets posted their finest spherical of the weekend and the second-lowest spherical of the day, leaping 9 spots in opposition to the sector.
TECH LINEUP – In posting the low spherical by a Yellow Jacket participant in 2020-21, Lamprecht eagled the opening par-5 first, the par-5 7th and the par-5 15th holes, including a pair of birdies at 16 and 17 in fashioning his 65. The freshman from George, South Africa completed 54 holes with a 5-over-par whole of 215 to tie for 43rd place individually.
Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) and Norton (Chico, Calif.) every birdied 5 holes to shoot 69 within the remaining spherical, whereas junior Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah) eagled No. 1 and added a pair of birdies to produce the Yellow Jackets’ fourth counting rating, an even-par 70, on Saturday.
Howe and Forrester completed the match tied for 39th place at 214 (+4), whereas Lamprecht and Norton tied for 43rd place at 215 (+5). Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Ga.) didn’t rely for Tech Saturday after carding a 72, however birdied 4 holes and completed tied for 97th place within the 146-player subject.
Tech totaled 17 birdies Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets’ 5 eagles within the spherical had been greater than any workforce for your complete match.
Bartley Forrester closed with rounds of 71-69 to tie for thirty ninth place. (picture by Clyde Click on)
TEAM LEADERBOARD – Eighth-ranked Arizona State, with three gamers ending among the many prime 10 people, cruised to the workforce title by posting a 6-under-par 276 rating Saturday and accomplished 54 holes at 15-under-par 825. The Solar Devils gained by eight strokes over host Stanford, which closed with a 3-uner-par 277 and completed the match at 7-under-par 833.
No. 12 Pepperdine shot 5-under-par 275 Saturday to complete in third place at 842 (+2), adopted by Washington (845, +5), Saunt Mary’s (849, +7), Nevada (848, +8). No. 19 SMU (850, +10), Oregon (851, +11), Georgia Tech (854, +14) and San Diego (859, +19) to spherical out the highest 10 within the 28-team subject. Oregon posted the most effective spherical of the day at 8-under-par 272.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Sam Harned from Nevada fired a 2-under-par 67 Saturday, whereas 36-hole chief Blake Hathcoat of Saint Mary’s closed with a 68, and the 2 gamers completed the match as co-medalists at 10-under-par 200. Oregon’s Tom Gueant, who shot 8-undr-par 62 Saturday, completed a stroke behind in third place at 9-under-par 201.
Kaito Onishi of Southern California and Noah Goodwin of SMU tied for fourth place at 7-under-par 203, whereas Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith completed alone in sixth place at 6-under-par 204. Arizona State teammates Ryggs Johnston and Chun An Yu tied for seventh at 205 (-5), whereas Washington’s Henry Lee and Santa Clara’s Matt McCarty rounded out the highest 10 at 207 (-3).
Nineteen gamers within the 146-player subject completed the match below par.
“It was an encouraging end for our guys as we speak, 4 actually good rounds. We had probabilities to complete even higher, but it surely’s good to know we now have that sort of a spherical in us. I’m undecided we’ve ever had a participant get three eagles in a spherical, and Christo got here near getting a fourth. We’re wanting ahead to constructing on this.”
Head coach Bruce Heppler
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – This was Georgia Tech’s first look at The Goodwin, named for legendary Cardinal head coach and the second time Yellow Jackets have performed an occasion on the Stanford Golf Course (6,732 yards, par 70), having competed in an NCAA regional match there in 2017. The format was 54 holes, 18 every day starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time from each the primary and 10th tees, with the low 4 particular person scores of 5 every day counting towards the workforce whole.
The sector, bigger than standard at 28 groups, consists of solely two groups from East of the Mississippi River (Tech and Florida Atlantic) and 7 groups from outdoors the Pacific time zone. Host Stanford has gained the match 16 instances because the inaugural occasion in 1968. Arizona State (No. 5), Pepperdine (No. 15) and SMU (No. 19) are the very best ranked groups within the subject, which additionally consists of California, Colorado, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Washington State.
Previous particular person winners embody main golf champions Tom Watson and Corey Pavin, in addition to veteran PGA Tour execs like Duffy Waldorf and Billy Mayfair, and youthful execs like Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy and Brandon Wu.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech's golf workforce is in its 26th yr below head coach Bruce Heppler, successful 64 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have gained 18 Atlantic Coast Convention Championships, made 29 appearances within the NCAA Championship and been the nationwide runner-up 4 instances.
