Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021 – Pinkbike.com

The XC World Cup circus has rolled on from one classic venue to the next with Nové Město na Moravě playing host to round two of the 2021 XC World Cup season. It was a busy day at the Vysočina Arena with riders and teams trying to dial into a very different track to what we had in Albstadt last week. We’ve been for a lap of the pits to see what interesting tech randoms we could find.

Fresh paint jobs for the Cannondale boys.

The rear triangles feature each of the rider’s country colours.

A mix of Schwalbe Thunder Burt and Racing Ralph.

The “two in one” lockout system on the Thomus bikes.

Fluckiger is the only rider who prefers to have the lockout lever above the bars instead of below.

The KMC Orbea team use Galfer rotors and pads, the titanium bolts just add that little extra bling.

The details are minimalist but super classy, it’s a big yes from me!

Getting that saddle position dialled with the added help of your phone’s spirit level app.

The new damper was launched last year with SRAM’s Todd Anderson saying it brought improved performance alongside the weight saving.

28mm Reserve carbon wheels in the Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team pits.

