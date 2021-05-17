Tech Readies for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Finale – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech enters the final stretch of four home regular season games, beginning with the finale of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

• Georgia Tech (19-14) currently leads the Coastal Division and has more ACC wins than any team but Notre Dame (22) with six league games remaining.

• The Yellow Jackets will look to lock up its second-straight Coastal Division title and hold off Pitt, who ranks second at 16-14, but owns the head-to-head.

• Tech ranks second in the ACC in hitting (.285), first in hits (452) and doubles (102) and on-base percentage (.378) while ranking second in walks (207),

• Kevin Parada ranks 17th nationally with 17 doubles on the year, while Justyn-Henry Malloy (38) and Tres Gonzalez (35) rank second and fourth in the ACC in walks.

• Four Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 or better – Parada (.327), Gonzalez (.314), Malloy (.311) and Luke Waddell (.307).

• Gonzalez (.450) and Malloy (.444) are also sixth and eighth, respectively, in the league in on-base percentage.

• Waddell remains the toughest to strikeout in the ACC and the 12th-toughest nationally, averaging 12.8 at-bats per strikeout this season.

• Tech will look for its stalwart starters LHP Brant Hurter (3.47 ERA) and Andy Archer (4.88 ERA) to be sharp down the stretch.

• The Jackets got the best start of true freshman RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr. on Sunday, when he allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings of work, striking out four.