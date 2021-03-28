Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

I admire that apps like Fb permit me to maintain up with my household in different states and provides me a superb giggle sometimes, however then again, I’m responsible of getting sucked into the remark part on controversial posts and popping out with my blood boiling. That’s particularly been a difficulty over the previous 12 months with, what with the COVID-19 pandemic, a giant presidential election and all the opposite chaos that was 2020.

All through the pandemic, although, I managed to seek out extra positives in Fb than simply humorous memes and lovely footage of my nieces and nephews. I discovered a brand new neighborhood of people that I’ve by no means met earlier than however now take into account mates. I discovered a enjoyable method to spend a few of my free time as an alternative of tenting out in entrance of the TV.

By means of Fb Teams, I’ve discovered a brand new passion of types, and it’s actually helped cross the time whereas having to quarantine and social distance.

There’s just about a Fb group for all the things. When you have a selected passion or curiosity, you possibly can greater than doubtless discover a group of individuals on social media who share that very same curiosity and wish to speak about it. Being the self-proclaimed nerd that I’m, I joined a Harry Potter group a number of months again that has come to take up increasingly more of my time in the easiest way potential.





It’s a gaggle of about 1,600 adults who share a love of all issues Harry Potter. Members be a part of one of many collection’ 4 “homes” and compete every month for what’s known as the “home cup.” These conversant in Harry Potter know what I’m speaking about. For many who aren’t, let’s simply say it’s a giant prize. We compete for this imaginary prize (and bragging rights) by means of numerous Harry Potter-themed video games and actions like trivia, bingo, crosswords, phrase scrambles and jigsaw puzzles. I ultimately turned a moderator after which an admin, which is Fb communicate for one of many individuals who’s roughly accountable for the group. There are 20 moderators and admins on this group — 5 from every of the 4 homes — and together with that standing comes a gaggle chat the place we facilitate day by day operations of the group. But it surely’s extra than simply that. We get to know each other on a private degree and share tales and jokes and no matter else is perhaps happening in our lives. These are folks from all throughout the nation who I’ve by no means met in particular person however nonetheless really feel like I do know to some extent. It’s been nice to really feel like I’ve made new mates from afar with out having to go away my house or break COVID-19 protocols.

I’m additionally in a Fb group for followers of Jane Austen and different Regency period literature and leisure. I’m not as energetic on this group, but it surely has given me some good recommendations for books, motion pictures and TV exhibits to get me by means of the quarantine — not that I don’t have sufficient unread books on my cabinets already, however that’s one other matter.

The Jane Austen group additionally provides alternatives for in-depth discussions about books and their characters, which can be a constructive, particularly for individuals who won’t have folks of their rapid circles of mates or households with the identical pursuits. The power to have mental conversations about your favourite books with folks from different components of the world is each stimulating and eye opening.

I’ve talked with mates who’ve joined numerous teams to help with new hobbies taken up through the pandemic, too. Whether or not it’s gardening, maple syrup making, knitting or some other passion or curiosity, connecting with like-minded folks is only a click on or two away.

I perceive that as vaccines grow to be out there to extra folks, extra companies are opening up and individuals are beginning to get out of the home greater than they had been a 12 months in the past, besides, I believe it’s necessary to acknowledge and perceive the instruments we’ve at our fingertips. For many who nonetheless aren’t 100% comfy venturing out into the surface world — or for individuals who are simply pure homebodies — making connections by means of expertise from the consolation of your own home remains to be a risk and one thing I believe must be celebrated.