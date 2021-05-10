Tech Seeded 9th in 2021 ACC Softball Championship – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

LATEST

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball earned the No. 9 seed in the 2021 ACC Championship in Louisville, Ky., drawing a matchup with No. 8 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to kick off the tournament. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Clemson in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Jackets (19-25, 11-19 ACC) were scheduled to take on the Orange (20-23, 12-20 ACC) during the regular season, but the road series was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tech is 34-32 in its history in the ACC Championship dating back to 1990. Along with four regular season titles, the Yellow Jackets own five ACC Championship tournament titles. Georgia Tech was most recently crowned champion of the ACC by way of the tournament in 2012. Tech won both the regular season and ACC Championship tournament titles back-to-back in 2009-10 as well as in 2005. The Jackets’ first ACC Tournament title came in 2002 when they earned their first NCAA Regional berth in program history. The Yellow Jackets have winning records over five of their seven ACC Championship tournament foes over the years in Boston College (3-0), North Carolina (7-3), NC State (2-1), Virginia (10-8) and Virginia Tech (3-1).

The 2021 ACC Softball Championship will be hosted by Louisville May 12-15 at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Following Quarterfinal action Thursday, Semifinals will be held on Friday with the Championship following on Saturday at noon. All tournament competition will be broadcast live on ACC Network up to the Championship, which will be aired on ESPN2.

The Jackets enter postseason play riding a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season after downing Kennesaw State and sweeping ACC foe Virginia in a four-game series to conclude the regular season.

